This home is located at 2741 Sandy Loam Court in Sebring. It is priced at $347,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This stunning Winberry Custom-built home is located in The Country Club of Sebring and is situated on a quiet cul-da-sac (no thru traffic).
The kitchen has been completely updated with Corian counter tops, decorative stone backsplash, wrap-around bar, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, gas stove, deep drawers and a pantry with pull-outs.
The spacious master ensuite features his and her closets, cultured marble walk-in shower with block glass, dual sink vanity and sliders providing access to the patio. The guest bedroom could also be a second master suite with its own private bathroom.
French doors from the living and dining room open to the screened patio that is equipped with 220-volt outlet ready for a hot tub. There is an additional, open pavered patio with a fire pit to enjoy your evenings on a cool night.
Great sized laundry room with a half bath that leads to the insulated vented garage with a damper switch, generator, Skeeter Beater and golf cart door.
This home has been freshly painted inside and out with a 15-year mildew resistant paint. There is a hookup if you want to change the dryer to gas. There are many additional features that include: new fans, wood blinds, fixtures, central vac system, insecticide in the walls, surround sound, built-in ironing board, plant shelves, rounded corners, new irrigation timer and sprinkler heads.
It’s apparent this home has been meticulously maintained with pride. You must see to truly appreciate what the owners have invested in this property. The new beautiful landscaping will capture your interest and attention at the curb.
For additional information and a private viewing of this home, contact Lisa Terrell, 863-414-0358.