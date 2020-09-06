This home is located at 2608 Pine Needle Drive in Sebring. The home is currently under contract at $359,900 and is listed with Andrea Cranmer of Advantage Realty #1.
Experience amazing sunsets over desirable Lake Josephine from this stunning home. As you enter this immaculate home you will appreciate the open floor plan and vaulted ceilings providing panoramic views of the lake and entertaining area. You’ll feel like you’re on vacation 365 days a year.
This incredible home has all the high end and upgraded finishes you are looking for. The home features three bedrooms and two baths. The large owners’ retreat has beautiful French doors leading to the screened lanai. The master bathroom is comfortably equipped with double sinks, separate shower and oversized walk-in closet. The kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space, pantry, granite countertops and raised breakfast bar. There is brand new luxury, vinyl plank flooring and new carpeting in the bedrooms.
Now, let’s talk about the laundry room ... It’s huge with plenty of storage, newer washer and dryer and a laundry sink. There are two 120-gallon propane tanks, a generator and New Trane A/C in 2015.
As you look out over the lush lawn and fenced backyard you will see the oversized dock with a 94-foot deck complete with a two-slip boathouse featuring both power (220) and water. Even a remote to lift/lower your boat from the house.
Attached is a three-car garage (length wise) with front and rear overhead doors – perfect to pull the boat right through. Also included is the 2009 impeccable Sun-tracker Pontoon Boat (2010 Motor 50HP Mercury).
This home is located on a private and very quiet peaceful street.
The agent for this beautiful home is Andrea Cranmer. Call her at 863-451-6400 or email her at acranmer realtor@gmail.com.
MLS#274094