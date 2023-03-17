SEBRING – It took a Polk County Sheriff’s helicopter, sheriff’s cruisers from two counties, and an aggressive K9 to arrest Jesus Jaramillo in November 2021.

Jaramillo, who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of felony fleeing to elude, two counts of being a felon in possession of a handgun, and driving without a valid driver’s license will plead guilty in April, his lawyer said Thursday.

