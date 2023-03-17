SEBRING – It took a Polk County Sheriff’s helicopter, sheriff’s cruisers from two counties, and an aggressive K9 to arrest Jesus Jaramillo in November 2021.
Jaramillo, who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of felony fleeing to elude, two counts of being a felon in possession of a handgun, and driving without a valid driver’s license will plead guilty in April, his lawyer said Thursday.
Defense attorney Derek S. Christian told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden in court Thursday that his client may have reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. Prosecutors would not comment on the case.
Jaramillo, who is 31, also faces charges of armed burglary in Polk County, which is punishable by 15 years in Florida.
The defendant’s adventure in Highlands County began Oct. 26 at a Walgreens in Sebring where Jaramillo and his ex-girlfriend met in the parking lot. She returned an item of his after their breakup, and he became angry. She told police that Jaramillo pulled a pistol, pulled back the slide and pointed it at her. He then threatened to kill her. She drove off immediately.
Highlands and Polk County sheriff’s deputies searched homes where Jaramillo had been known to stay, Highlands deputies said, but there was no luck finding him.
He was next spotted on Nov. 2 at an Avon Park mobile home park. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, using “investigative means” which could indicate electronic surveillance or an informant. FDLE and local sheriff’s departments met to devise a plan to capture him.
After searching the area around South Florida College, Washington Heights, deputies spotted him in a black Escalade at the corner of Douglas and Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard. Several sheriff’s cars as well as FDLE agents in unmarked cars gave chase, but he was able to get away, the arrest report said. He then took State Road 17 and returned to Polk County.
Jaramillo then allegedly made threatening statements about law enforcement, which ramped up attention of those looking for him, the arrest affidavit states.
Polk County helicopter then spotted Jaramillo exiting a vehicle and jumping into the bed of a white pickup truck in Avon Park. Deputies watched as he exited the bed and got in the driver’s seat and drove off. Deputies nearby turned on their emergency lights and pursued Jaramillo, who was driving.
Polk, Highlands, and FDLE vehicles chased after the white pickup truck, with the helicopter tracking him overhead. Other deputies put out stop sticks designed to pop tires on fleeing vehicles. The pickup truck hit speeds of 80 mph and above, police said.
Jaramillo drove into an orange grove, driving in and out of the lanes between the trees. He stopped the vehicle and took off running. A K9 deputy descended on the truck and “apprehended one of the passengers,” the arrest report states. Deputies also found a gun under the driver’s seat.
The helicopter followed Jaramillo and other of the vehicle’s occupants as they ran. The two men were arrested.
If sentenced straight up for the crimes, Jaramillo could receive 15 years for each gun possession charge and at least 5 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.