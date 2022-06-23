SEBRING — A woman driving north Monday on U.S. 27 through Avon Park met with a crash.
Her white Chevrolet Suburban collided with a black Club Wagon-type van and rolled over. Fortunately, she survived, according to emergency personnel on the scene.
Names of drivers, specific medical conditions and citations or charges, if any, are pending investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Avon Park firefighters said the driver of the Suburban was transported to a hospital. The wreckage, however, mired northbound traffic for almost an hour, until tow trucks could clear the vehicles from U.S. 27 at Stryker Road.
Dispatchers called out the crash at 3:23 p.m. Monday to Avon Park Engine 5-1 and Brush 5. Highlands County Fire Rescue Engine 1 arrived from Highlands Lakes Fire Station on the north end of the county, along with HCFR medical units and Highlands County sheriff’s deputies, who directed traffic around the wreckage.
The impact between the van and the SUV sent the Chevrolet out of control and it landed on its roof almost a quarter mile from the intersection. Marks on the pavement indicated it slid — likely on its roof — for at least the last 50 yards.
FHP sent three troopers to investigate the collision while roll-off car haulers picked up the vehicles from the roadway. Northbound traffic backed up for almost a mile south of Stryker Road before the lanes were cleared.
Traffic still had to contend with the outside lane being blocked by the overturned SUV.
Stryker Road is the last signalized intersection on the north end of Highlands County before the Polk County line, from which there are only four traffic signals on 21 miles of U.S. 27 before reaching State Road 60 at Lake Wales.
Drivers have been known to start speeding up before hitting this stretch, in anticipation of the “open road” interrupted by only a few traffic lights. Highway and public safety officials urge people to maintain safe driving speeds at or below posted speed limits and to use extreme caution at every intersection and driveway entrance along the highway.