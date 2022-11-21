COP27 Outcomes

Mitzi Jonelle Tan, center, of the Philippines, participates in a demonstration at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Nov. 18, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. 

 PETER DEJONG/AP PHOTO

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — After two weeks of haggling, officials on Sunday cheered the end of this year’s U.N. climate talks in Egypt, which resulted in the creation of a fund to help poor countries suffering under disasters driven by global warming.

Expectations had been low for major agreements to come out of the meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, but the recent floods in Pakistan and Nigeria boosted calls for urgent aid now.

