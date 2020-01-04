Maybe an experience I had will help those people who want to open a successful retail business downtown Sebring. A couple of years ago I went into a fabric store in Wytheville, Virginia (population 7,998) called "Sew What." This business had a very large inventory of batik fabrics. They also sold notions and kits.
I asked them how did a fabric store that sold only batiks stay in business in a small town that had very little foot traffic and tourists only in the summer months? They shared with me that the majority of their business was done online. They cut "fat quarters" and put together "kits" and with the help of a very well-developed web page, did most of their business through the internet.
With today's market, I believe this is the secret to downtown success. Have lots of diversity in specialty items. Hope this helps if someone is thinking of opening a successful retail business downtown Sebring.
Libby Kahn
Sebring