LAKE PLACID — Products from Sugar Sand Distillery, located on Henscratch Road, can now be found in local restaurants and bars. The craft distillery, which is nestled in the middle of a 10-acre sugarcane farm, is a true farm-to-bottle operation that produces its Lake Placid Rum from the sugarcane grown on site. By partnering with local restaurants, craft cocktail connoisseurs can enjoy locally produced and handcrafted Lake Placid Rum, Crane Vodka and 12-Hour Shine with their favorite meal.
Beef O’ Brady’s Lake Placid, Faded Bistro and Beer Garden, Dock 633, The Gator Shack, Carlie Lynne’s Bar and MMM Liquor have all added Sugar Sand’s rum, vodka and moonshine to their offerings. And Eighteen East Restaurant & Bar now features their rum.
“The farm-to-table movement has a strategic goal of developing local food systems,” said Don Davies, owner of Sugar Sand Distillery. “We are thrilled to be pioneers in this important concept right here in Highlands County with our locally-produced spirits now in our local restaurants and bars.”