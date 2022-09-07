LORIDA — In a parody of a country music song, Jasper Phipps purposely ran his pickup truck into a railroad crossing at Cowhouse Road and U.S. 98 in Lorida, taking out a signal pole that warns drivers of oncoming trains.
The reason? His wife had just confronted Phipps in their home for repeatedly molesting two children. According to police, the 46-year-old Phipps wanted to die because he knew he faced life in prison if convicted of molesting a child under the age of 12, just one of seven total child sex charges.
But he had not been arrested on the charges at the time of the June 18 crash. Here’s what police say happened:
After his wife confronted him on molesting the children, Phipps held a knife to his wife’s throat and threatened to kill her. She escaped his grasp, fled the home and called dispatchers to report domestic violence.
As Phipps got in his pickup truck and started it, a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene and ordered him out of the vehicle. Phipps ignored his order and pulled onto U.S. 98. He purposely drove his vehicle at high speed into the railroad crossing equipment, the deputy stated in his arrest report. When the deputy got to the crash scene after interviewing the wife, a handcuffed Phipps was still being treated outside the pickup truck by EMTs.
“Jasper advised that he purposely drove into the railroad crossing signal pole to kill himself because he did not want to go back to jail,” the deputy wrote in his report.
Phipps — who was formally charged in early July with four counts of molesting a child under 12; five counts of lewd molestation of a child older than 12 but younger than 18; and three counts of solicitation to commit capital sexual battery – has remained in jail since the crash. While incarcerated, he allegedly wrote a threatening letter to his wife and one of the children, which brought another charge of tampering in a life felony investigation, which also brings up to life in prison.
On Tuesday, Phipps asked a circuit court judge to allow his wife and child to visit him in jail. However, his wife, who also was in court Tuesday morning, told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that she had suffered for five years under her husband and wanted no contact with Phipps.
Bruce Carter, the assistant public defender representing Phipps, told Estrada that jail visitations pose no danger to visitors because they are accomplished via video kiosk.
Estrada denied Phipps’ request for contact with his wife and child. Phipps’ next hearing is Oct. 20.
According to the complaint filed by his wife and the victims, Phipps molested the children in a boat, in their home, in his truck, and a Dollar General Store.