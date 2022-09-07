LORIDA — In a parody of a country music song, Jasper Phipps purposely ran his pickup truck into a railroad crossing at Cowhouse Road and U.S. 98 in Lorida, taking out a signal pole that warns drivers of oncoming trains.

The reason? His wife had just confronted Phipps in their home for repeatedly molesting two children. According to police, the 46-year-old Phipps wanted to die because he knew he faced life in prison if convicted of molesting a child under the age of 12, just one of seven total child sex charges.

