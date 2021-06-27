During the summer, our schools see a reduction in activity, however, just because school is out does not mean that our sites are completely quiet. Administrators, teachers, staff, and students have been hard at work. In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I want to share a glimpse of the summer happenings at the School Board of Highlands County.
In addition to summer school being offered, our students have been involved in several off-campus activities, including driver’s education classes. You may have seen the cars, graciously donated by the Alan Jay Automotive Network and Bill Jarrett Ford, with “student driver” signs. We offer driver’s education at all three high schools, and this year there are 143 registered students. Driver’s education includes classroom time and on-the-road driving time, and provides valuable behind-the-wheel experience to our students, all under careful instruction by certified driver’s education teachers.
While students must be a certain age to participate in driver’s education, our pools are open to all age groups during the summer for a minimal cost. Each high school has open swim times and offer structured swim lessons. Times, fees, and courses vary, so contact the school for detailed information about the swim program.
High school students participating in our STEM Scholars Program spent a week at Florida SouthWestern State College recently, exploring college and career opportunities in healthcare. Students were introduced to career pathways in nursing, EMT-paramedic, respiratory tech, and cardiovascular tech. Activities included responding to simulations of medical emergencies and hands-on cardiovascular procedures in the heart catheterization lab using animal specimens.
Students in our Future Farmers of America (FFA) programs made the trek north to Orlando to join almost 5,000 other FFA students, alumni, advisors, and leaders in agriculture education, at the 93rd Annual FFA State Convention and Expo. Students learned about career opportunities, programs of study, and heard from industry leaders from across Florida. There was also competition among schools in a variety of areas, and our students excelled!
Addie Ferguson from Avon Park High School placed first in the state in the Discussion Meet Competition, and Mollie Elliott and Sarah Sherley from Lake Placid Middle, took home a fifth-place finish among all state participants in the Ornamental Horticulture division. Our region is rich in agricultural resources and industries, and it is inspiring to see the next generation of agriculture leaders in our schools.
Like our students, our administrators, teachers, and staff have been busy this first month of summer. School and district administrators attended the Florida Association of School Administrators (FASA) Conference last week. This annual event brings together educational leaders from the school, district, and state levels throughout Florida. The previous two years have been a challenging time for our school leaders, and the resources and knowledge gained will undoubtedly assist them in their work to support teachers and help students succeed.
In Highlands County, we offer numerous Advanced Placement (AP) classes to students. These classes provide a rigorous curriculum that can lead to earning college credit. To help students maximize the benefits of AP classes, each year, we send teachers to the AP Summer Institute. This summer, educators from Highlands County engaged in over 30 hours of content-focused training at the AP Institute, bringing back with them ready-to-use strategies and teaching tools for the benefit of their students.
Not all of our teachers have to travel to participate in valuable professional development. This summer, we have over fifty teachers participating in the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) virtual learning experience. The AVID Program is implemented in all of our secondary schools and at three elementary sites. AVID focuses on giving students the skills to be successful in both college and career. These educators will undoubtedly have some great new tools in their teaching tool belt when classes resume in the fall.
Additionally, many stakeholders worked together to make sure our curriculum was ready for the new year. We had a team of 81 teachers, academic coaches, and administrators provide almost 450 hours reviewing and analyzing textbooks during the textbook adoption process for our English Language Arts content areas.
When that first bell of the new school year rings, we want to ensure that our campuses are ready to welcome everyone back. Throughout the summer, our Facilities Department works diligently throughout the county, addressing the needs of each school’s project list. Some jobs are minor, while others are major undertakings. Our facilities leadership and staff each year accomplish an amazing amount of work in a short time, and I am grateful for their dedication.
Finally, I would like to remind parents and students that we offer various methods of communication to keep them informed and up-to-date about back-to-school events and activities. Remember to follow the School Board of Highlands County and your child’s school on social media, check websites regularly, and download our School Board of Highlands County app, available on the App Store and Google Play, on your mobile device. If you already have the app and your child is changing schools, remember to add the new school using the My Schools button.
I hope everyone continues to enjoy their summer break, and I look forward to updating the community about our progress toward returning to school in next month’s Superintendent’s Corner.