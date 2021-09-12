Summer of Love, the title spoken by Mayor Jenny Durkan of Seattle, Washington back in June 11, 2020, on a CNN interview. The four blocks taken over by BLM and Antifa described by the mayor was a block party and described it as a summer of love.
Fast forward, it is July 29, 2021, the city police force has been downsized to nothing with an experienced black female police chief that retired and the city is been ravaged with multiple killings and the mayor is now calling for more police funding and more police and is calling out lawlessness. Really! Dumb liberal mayor! You finally got it!
If I was a prosecutor, your rear end would be in prison for life for first degree murders. Only in democrat’s cities do you see murders in the hundreds because, of liberal democrats.
Bruce Tooker
Sebring