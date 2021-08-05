LAKE PLACID — After the past 18 months of limited live entertainment, Sun Events is excited to announce a full season of upcoming top-tier tribute concerts and nationally recognized entertainment coming to Lake Placid. The concert promotions company held a handful of COVID-friendly concerts at the beginning of 2021 with socially distanced seating, temperature checks and limited capacity.
As the entertainment industry slowly returns to its previous state before COVID-19, Sun Events is thrilled to play a part locally by bringing over 100 concerts to cities across Florida. The demand for people to return to live events is strong, and Sun Events can’t wait to unite people once again with the power of live music. Nothing can compare to when the lights go down and that first chord is played of some of your favorite music.
Sun Events has 12 concerts booked here in Highlands County for the upcoming concert season over the next nine months. They are bringing back fan favorites such as Bee Gees Now, the Florida native Bee Gees tribute band who will have you dancing all night long, and The NoWhere Band – the fan favorite show that pays respect to The Beatles iconic 1960’s performance. Other popular returning tribute bands include John Denver, Motown, and ABBA. They are also introducing some new shows to the community such as a Chicago Tribute, Sail On Beach Boys Tribute, and even an Aretha Franklin tribute show.
These shows will commence this October and carry into April 2022. Shows will be held at The Genesis Center at the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid. Ticket prices range from $25-$49 and group discounts are available if you want to get together with a group of 10 or more people.
To see more details about the dates and times of the upcoming events, go online to www.sunevents.com or call the Sun Events box office at 941-207-1038. Tickets are on sale now and won’t last long, so call today to secure the best seats.