SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake supervisors approved a draft agreement with the county on Friday to have its contracted hauler collect storm debris in the district with its contractor, should another “Hurricane Irma” hit Highlands County.
This will be at no cost to the district, said County Engineer Clinton “Gator” Howerton Jr. told the Highlands News-Sun on Sunday.
Sun ‘N Lake General Manager Tanya Cannady told supervisors the county did not have such an agreement in place Sept. 10, 2017 when Irma hit, so county officials want to get one approved this year as soon as possible.
“Why do we need it now?” Supervisor Craig Herrick asked.
“FEMA,” Cannady said. “FEMA is requiring agreements.”
It’s so the Federal Emergency Management Agency can negotiate with the county as one entity and not all the local governments, said Neal Hotelling, president of the Board of Supervisors.
Supervisor Raymond Brooks, the dissenting voice in Friday’s 4-1 vote, said he had concerns because a Highlands News-Sun article on the Board of County Commission approval of the draft agreement.
It said the draft agreement would charge municipalities and improvement districts up to 25% of the debris removal cost.
Howerton said that originally was the draft agreement. However, Howerton said county commissioners amended the draft agreement during the Sept. 1 meeting after hearing from Sebring and Lake Placid city officials in person.
At the Sept. 1 meeting, County Commissioner Jim Brooks asked County Administrator Randy Vosburg if the county paid the debris hauler up front, and Vosburg said yes: Approximately $15 million in county reserves to collect all the storm debris in the county.
The county averaged a 88%-90% reimbursal rate from FEMA, Vosburg said.
Commission Chair Ron Handley then asked if the county would then ask cities to pay the 12% remainder. Vosburg said most had the same position, that it’s not a cost they should have to incur and it’s something the county should provide.
Commissioners agreed, at least for this agreement.
Howerton said the agreement is on the Sebring City Council agenda for Tuesday night but also on the Board of County Commission agenda for Tuesday morning, as stated, with no cost to municipal or quasi-municipal governments.
Cannady told supervisors it was her understanding that other local governments would approve the agreement.
The proposed agreement supervisors approved lasts until April 30. Supervisor Joe Branson asked if that was the county or FEMA.
Hotelling said, as he understood it, the agreement was only for hurricane season.
Howerton confirmed that the April 30 expiration ensures that the agreement is renewed, or amended as desired, before the next hurricane season starts.
When Branson said it looked like the county was making things complicated, Hotelling asked him if he wanted to table it.
“I have no problem with voting on it,” Branson said.
Former supervisor Mike Camp, speaking as a resident, also recommended supervisors hold off their vote until they got more answers.
“There’s too much indecision right now on what to do,” Camp said.
Herrick asked if the Board of Supervisors could table the matter until its Sept. 25 meeting, to get questions answered. Cannady said she knew the county wanted to have all local governments signed on this month, or as soon as possible, in case there is a hurricane.
She said she could get answers and send a supplemental email after the meeting, but just before the vote she received electronic communication from both Howerton and Vosburg that the agreement would be no-cost to the district.