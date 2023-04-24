Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring’s amended request for ARPA funds got a final approval last week, albeit a partial majority.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck cast the dissenting vote, in opposition of the special improvement district getting what she has termed preferential treatment with regard to a request for returned funds from a project in Spring Lake Improvement District.
On Tuesday, she asked to have the budget amendment moved from the Consent Agenda, where it would have been approved along with several other non-controversial matters, and place it on the Action Agenda for individual discussion.
Spring Lake had received $1.5 million in American Recovery Plan Act funds to install broadband internet there, but a private company offered to install it much cheaper.
Sun ‘N Lake, having not gotten an ARPA request in by the allocation deadline, made a request of those funds to repair and upgrade its water and sewer system.
Tuck has maintained that Sun ‘N Lake could have paid for those improvements themselves without asking for funds had their Board of Supervisors not voted to spend water and sewer enterprise funds on the sprinkler system for the district-owned golf course.
Of the returned funds, the 2022 county commission allocated $561,100, much less than Sun ‘N Lake’s nearly $1.5 million request.
In March, Sun ‘N Lake Finance Director Dane Garlinghouse said the district had no utilities director at the time they made a request last summer. The district’s general manager has changed hands, too.
As a result, he said, the newly-hired utilities director has suggested some changes to the funding request that doesn’t change the total.
Before commissioners took a final vote this past Tuesday, County Commission Chair Chris Campbell asked if they could have made the budget amendment on March 21 and handled both together, saving the need for another vote.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said they could have been done together.