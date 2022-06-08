SEBRING — County commissioners still had a split vote Tuesday on the question of allocating ARPA funds to Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring.
With one member of the board gone on vacation, the vote was 2-2 on the budget amendment to allocate $561,100 to cover nine projects commissioners approved on a 3-2 vote last month.
Commissioners will have to wait until the next meeting, June 21, to see which side Commissioner Kevin Roberts will take when he returns.
If commissioners don’t approve the budget amendment then, at least by a 3-2 vote, County Administrator Randy Vosburg said he will ask them to undo their approval of the Sun ‘N Lake projects.
The budget amendment itself was not originally up for discussion. It was included in the Consent Agenda, a portion of the meeting with several “housekeeping” measures consisting of allocating funds to approved projects and setting policies that have been discussed and voted for implementation.
However, commissioners can pull items from the Consent Agenda for discussion, which is what Commissioner Arlene Tuck did with the budget item.
“I’m still concerned about giving it to a group that did not apply the first time,” Tuck said.
She said she wanted $1.25 million in surplus American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to stay in county accounts in case some of the other approved ARPA projects run over budget.
“I will voe ‘no’ again,” Tuck said.
Commission Chair Kathy Rapp also voted “no,” again, as she did on May 17.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac, liaison to Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District, said he would “state again” how Sun ‘N Lake was undergoing a management change when the county called for proposals on ARPA projects.
Officials at Sun ‘N Lake have confirmed this both to the commissioners and the Highlands News-Sun on separate occasions.
Kirouac repeated, also, that the proposed projects would provide infrastructure for schools and the hospital inside the district boundaries.
Tuck then suggested the county find other uses for the funds, such as a Baker Act facility, a stipend for directors or helping pay employee health insurance. Vosburg said he could bring other ideas to the board, if they wish.
Then, Tuck said she wanted to have a detailed written list of the nine proposed Sun ‘N Lake projects. Sun ‘N Lake General Manager Chris Shoemaker provided a list at the May 17 meeting with descriptions and cost amounts.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said the county has no formal agreement to sign yet. Tuesday’s consent item was to move the funds to where they would need to be, once such an agreement is written and approved.