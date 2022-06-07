SEBRING — The Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring projects that county commissioners approved to receive federal funds focus mainly on water quality, supply and drainage.
County commissioners did not approve the total $1.51 million the Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors wanted. They cut a $950,000 request to rebuild storm water capture and treatment systems that protect a 1,380-acre county-owned preserve and 3,000-acre state-owned scrub jay habitat.
The remaining requests are listed below, by amount:
- $340,000 to install wastewater bypass pumps in case of power failure at lift stations at a hospital, schools and assisted living facilities in the district.
- $42,500 install variable frequency drive units and control panels to improve efficiency and reduce wear on lift stations.
- $42,000 to install six automated flushing values in remote areas of the water distribution system to help clear lines.
- $39,500 to install and operate a large scale tank mixer for the potable water storage tank to keep water and disinfectants well mixed.
- $27,500 to install a new wastewater treatment plant analyzer and new chlorine injection system to manage the disinfectant in the treatment system.
- $24,000 to install four chlorine booster pumps and tanks in remote areas of the water distribution system.
- $22,300 to install an automatic pressure regulating valve for backup water supply from an adjacent water utility, when needed.
- $19,800 to replace an outdated dissolved oxygen meter with a new meter, variable frequency drive and a new chlorine injection unit.
- $3,500 to install pressure sensors on potable water lines at six lift stations to detect pressure loss and line breaks.