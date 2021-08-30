SEBRING — The Board of Supervisors for Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District approved a new job description for the general manager at their Friday meeting.
Residents at the meeting told supervisors that they wanted to make it abundantly clear that the manager needs to pick the best people for department heads. Supervisors pointed out that one of the essential duties in the job description is to “direct the selection, supervision and evaluation of district personnel.”
The general manager must also perform staff evaluations; plan, organize, coordinate and assist the work of the District through support staff; develop and implement goals, objectives, policies, procedures and work standards, and must make sure the work environment encourages equal opportunity.
Other duties include:
• Oversee the preparation and administration of the annual budget, annual audit, financial reports, and capital projects.
• Consider long-term and short-term financing for capital projects.
• Prepare and implement the strategic plan.
• Prepare and recommend long-range strategic plans for District services and programs; develop specific proposals for action on current and future needs
• Review and approve security, road plans, drainage plans, water/wastewater plans and replacement options.
• Review and approve communication with District residents and review marketing efforts.
• Represent the District at functions countywide.
• Coordinate management of the Indigo relationship.
• Advise and inform Board of Supervisors on all District functions.
• Plan and implement Board of Supervisor meetings and agendas.
• Ensure compliance with District policy, contracts, and relevant laws and regulations in coordination with the District Attorney.
• Meet with developers to encourage growth and development efforts.
• Coordinate preparation of a wide variety of reports or presentations.
• Perform other duties as assigned by the Board of Supervisors.
The job description also states that education requirements are that of a bachelor’s Degree, with a minimum of five years experience in executive management, but a master’s degree is preferred.
Dan Stegall, a former supervisor, currently holds the position, and has since it was vacated earlier this year for Tanya Cannady, now Business Services director for the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners.
In other business, supervisors approved of a 5% increase in golf rates, which should see a $70,000 net gain this coming fiscal year as a result, and a 4% increase in district-wide assessments, which would mean a $130,000 net increase in revenue.
The assessments will now go to a second hearing, before the start of the fiscal year on Oct. 1.
Residents warned supervisors that they need to keep budget revenues and expenditures in line with inflation, which could overtake any gains from the increases within a year.