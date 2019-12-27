SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring officials still have more steps to take to revamp their elections process to popularly-elected supervisors.
At their most recent meeting, David Schumacher, attorney contracted to represent the special improvement district, said he met with County Attorney Joy Carmichael this month and believes the district can transition completely to popularly-elected seats and add methods with minimum effort.
Schumacher cited an opinion made by his predecessor and colleague, attorney John McClure, at the meeting on Aug. 24, 2012, when the district went from having three landowner-chosen seats and two popularly-elected seats to two landowner seats and three popular seats.
It was at that time that the district also went to its current system of counting landowner votes under the system of counting each acre, lot and/or dollar of value as one vote.
That change also affected whether or not the district had to comply with Florida Statutes 189.4051, governing requirements and procedures of elections for districts with governing boards elected on a one-acre/one-vote basis.
By changing to one-dollar-equals-one-vote, said Schumacher, citing McClure, “that went out the window.”
“It is my opinion that our elections scheme is 100% controlled by the board of county commissioners (sic),” Schumacher said, reading McClure’s opinion into the record. “They have addressed the election scheme in the last modification to our charter.”
By being outside the scope of Florida Statute 189, Schumacher said, there is no reason why the board can’t transition fully to popularly-elected seats.
“We should be able to go to the county and say, ‘This is what we want,’” Schumacher said. “It’s part of our charter, but is a word-for-word copy from the 189 statute.”
That’s if Carmichael agrees and the County Commission votes for that change, asked Supervisor Raymond Brooks. Schumacher said yes, and also said yes to Brooks’ question of whether or not he still had to meet with Carmichael on the matter.
The matter has been in front of the County Commission in the last three months. On Oct. 2, District General Manager Tanya Cannady asked for changes in the district charter to require anyone appointed to fill a vacant seat to then stand for an election, if one occurs before the end of that term. If there is no general election prior to the end of that term, she said, then the term would expire and residents would choose someone in a special election. Either way, resident voters in the district would have a decision in who stays in the seat, she said.
County commissioners were reluctant to make that change when requested. Commissioner Ron Handley said state statutes usually require that an appointee serve out an entire term, whether a general election comes first or not.
In Spring Lake Improvement District, supervisors appoint a resident to fill a vacancy until the rest of the unexpired term. Sun ‘N Lake, however, has run into some questions regarding how a vacancy was handled last fall.
Mark Camp, elected in November to serve another four-year term, resigned without giving a reason, and the rest of the sitting supervisors, on Dec. 14, 2018, appointed Neal Hotelling to fill Camp’s seat. However, they also voted in January to reappoint him to the seat for the full four years, according to Cannady.
Under the code that governs the district, if it still governs the district, they had to appoint someone within 45 days, Cannady said. With many appointments to cover vacant seats in the last five years, Cannady has asked county commissioners to spell this process out specifically in the district’s code.
The district was created by county ordinance in 1974, and the county commission must be called on to make changes to its code.
The next general election is 2020, which gives some time to get a final answer.