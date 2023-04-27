Those living in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring have had to get 20 people living nearby to agree to get a speed bump installed.
Now it’s 10. Both residents and the Board of Supervisors hope this will make it easier to calm traffic in the special improvement district’s neighborhoods.
Sun ‘N Lake General Manager Dan Stegall told supervisors on Tuesday that he’s also asked the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to increase patrols for speeding, something that their own security force had been giving, as warnings.
Just two years ago, the special improvement district had lowered speed limits on most of its “spine” roads to 25 mph.
Everything south of Nadena Drive on Ponce de Leon Boulevard was reduced to 25 mph, north from Nadena to the U.S. 27 junction across from Wild Turkey Tavern, was to be 30 mph.
Part of the decision to make that change came from then-Facilities and Security Director Mike Hurley — now elected to the board — who cited the higher amount of pedestrian traffic on Ponce de Leon, south of Nadena.
Other speed limit reductions in 2021 from 30 mph to 25 mph included Columbus Boulevard, Minorca Drive, Granada Avenue, Cortez Boulevard, Balboa Boulevard and Ortega Street.
They all have 10-foot lanes with drop curbs in a 70-foot right of way.
On Tuesday, debating the change in number of residents to get a speed bump, Supervisor Mike Gilpin said he didn’t want to make it too easy to get speed bumps. Board President Craig Herrick said people will get notices and will have a chance to speak against it, if they don’t want it.
Supervisor Ray Brooks said he expects there will be a process that includes studying just how fast people are driving on a given street.
David Schumacher, general counsel for the district, said this will establish the process.
The policy states that once the town hall receives a complete petition, Stegall will place the petition on the agenda for the next regular supervisors meeting with a request of the estimated cost of construction from the district’s contracted engineer.
Supervisors will then discuss and vote on the matter.
Stegall said enforcement is needed badly on some roads. He’s had reports of people driving 60 mph on both Sun ‘N Lake and Columbus Boulevards. He’s also heard of some driving fast on Cortez Boulevard.
Speed bumps alone won’t do it, he told the Highlands News-Sun.
“That only helps between the speed bumps,” Stegall said, noting that people will speed up, then slow down for the bumps before speeding up again. “I have seen those myself.”