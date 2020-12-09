Santa arrived Dec. 5 at the Sun ‘n Lake Golf Course. Maybe his sled was in getting a tune-up for the world flight on the 24th, however, he did arrive with a truckload of gifts for the Big Brother and Big Sister Charity.
The Men’s Golf Association of Sun ‘n Lake, MGA, held their annual Christmas scramble golf tournament and playing members arrived with gifts for the charity. Over 100 presents were received from bikes to Barbie’s and cars to crayons. More than 1,100 gifts have been donated over the past years. The tournament hosted 152 players which was a record considering many seasonal player/members that normally play are still up north.
The MGA considers this tournament the most rewarding because of all the Highlands County children they know will have a better Christmas especially during these difficult times. The MGA Board and golf course pro shop are already planning for next year’s event.
Big Brothers and Big Sisters mentor over 150 children in the program. If you would like to help this great organization, you can contact Director Shawn Beumel, 366 N. Ferndale St, Sebring, FL 33870, 863-402-9001, sbeumel@bbbssun.org.