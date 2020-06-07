This home is located at 3705 Sunrise Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $249,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
If you have been on the hunt for the perfect family home in Sebring, this pool home in the Manor Hill section of Sun ‘N Lake may be the house for you. This three-bedroom home offers approximately 2,000 square feet of living space. It is neat clean and move-in ready and available for immediate occupancy.
It all starts with the great curb appeal. Beautiful double beveled glass front doors set the stage. Enter into the foyer area, which extends to the open living room and dining room space. French doors lead to the lanai. The heart of the home is beyond the living room and the dining room and has an entrance leading to the family room, kitchen and breakfast nook area. The family room has a fireplace and French doors to the lanai, which is a great extension of the living space when entertaining. The kitchen is neutral with white cabinets, breakfast peninsular and a desk area that serves as an arrival zone when coming home
The owner’s suite is spacious and features a high tray ceiling. There is large walk-in closets and an exterior door for a private entrance to the pool and lanai. A spa-like en-suite boasts a beautiful new double sink vanity with granite counter, soak tub, large walk-in shower and water closet for the toilet.
The split floor plan features two secondary bedrooms with a spacious hall/guest bathroom.
The laundry room is conveniently located between the kitchen and garage and has cabinets for storage. The flooring is tile throughout all living areas and the bedrooms are carpet. The interior is freshly painted.
The caged pool is 20-by-10-foot with plenty of deck room for outdoor living and for year-round enjoyment. Sun ‘N Lake is a golfing community with two championship golf courses, clubhouse, full-service restaurant, tennis courts and community center.
If you are relocating or are employed by AdventHealth, you will love the close proximity to the hospital. If you are ready to enjoy the Florida lifestyle be sure to make an appointment and consider this home for your next move.
For information or to schedule a showing, call or text Cool at 863-873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.