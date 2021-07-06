SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring has many strengths, according to the special improvement district’s newest strategic plan.
The district has a good golf course, affordable lots and assessments, and is centrally located to attractions in the county and around Florida. However, that same plan said District officials need to fix aging infrastructure and improve relationships between supervisors and District employees as well as between golf club members and visitors.
The plan, discussed briefly last week at the Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors meeting, states that Sun ‘N Lake has stable and strong finances, excellent golf courses and a progressive community with regard to recreation and development. It’s location and nine-District healthcare providers make it attractive to retirees. It also boasts two well-respected schools, primary and secondary.
Weaknesses, however, include aging infrastructure, everything from the water and sewer plants, the lift stations and the pipes to roads, culverts, drainage and recreational facilities, considered too small to support community growth. Deferred maintenance on the infrastructure has only made the situation worse, giving people a perception of unprofessional or unknowledgeable staff and repetitive utility issues and malfunctions. The district needs a total water meter system replacement, and is in danger of exceeding its state water regulation allotment for water usage on the golf courses.
Sun ‘N Lake also has a public perception of being a difficult place for businesses to set up inside the district, whether on U.S. 27 or Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard. The plan notes that supervisors need a better working relationship with employees while golf club members and outside players often are at odds.
Some things the plan notes that could become problems in the future include operating and maintenance costs, environmental and liability issues and lack of planning. Replacing infrastructure and recreation facilities could endanger the financial health of the district, the plan states. Supervisors on Friday discussed whether or not to spend approximately $10,000 to see if they can qualify for $5 million or more through a Florida State Revolving Fund loan. It could fix infrastructure issues in short order, but would also obligate the district to years of payments.
Right now, the district doesn’t own any of the vacant lots currently up for sale or being sold to pay overdue assessments. Highlands County owns those. Some lots have bond financing from Phave V and/or Fifth Third Bank, making them unsellable, the plan said.
The way the golf course driving range is set up, people could get hurt and property could get damaged by wayward hits, the plan states. Its Deer Run course has a potential irrigation failure and aging water oak trees, and the irrigation loop on Turtle Run needs to be automated.
In addition, there is no clear plan of succession for those in office.
The long-term state financing is also seen as an opportunity to get infrastructure sorted out. State grants might help reduce the debt burden, and the district has a possibility of setting up a partnership for the fitness center. If the district incorporates recreation fees into assessments, all residents could then use the facility.
The district is also looking at ways to market the district and its amenities through a marketing agency.
Finally, Unit 12 is set to develop. Ramsidtor Properties Inc., of which Raymond Hornick is a principal, bought the majority of the 1,534 lots in the area between Tanglewood and Ortega Boulevard last year. If fully developed, it could bring in that many more families.