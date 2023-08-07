Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring is one supervisor short.
A seat has been vacated by Mike Hurley, and the Board of Supervisors is still accepting applications to fill that seat.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. Near record high temperatures. High 94F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 80F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 8, 2023 @ 3:00 am
Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring is one supervisor short.
A seat has been vacated by Mike Hurley, and the Board of Supervisors is still accepting applications to fill that seat.
Interested parties can submit an application no later than Monday, Aug. 7.
Supervisors will appoint a person to fill the seat at their Aug. 29 meeting.
The person chosen, once appointed, would hold that seat until the next general election in November 2024.
To qualify, a candidate must be a resident homeowner in the Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Improvement District and registered to vote in Highlands County.
Any interested and qualified applicants may submit a letter of interest and a resumé no later than Monday to Board Secretary Hadassah Garcia at the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District offices, 5306 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd., Sebring FL 33872.
They may also send the letter and resumé to hgarcia@snldistrict.org, along with any questions about the position.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.