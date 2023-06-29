To answer concerns raised recently by Sun ‘N Lake residents about users’ behavior at recreational facilities, the Board of Supervisors has set some rules.
On Tuesday, they approved the Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Improvement District Code of Conduct for Recreational Amenities, complete with an outline of the level of potential offenses and penalties.
Supervisor Raymond Brooks raised some concerns about those categories, and how the district would ensure penalties are being applied fairly to all alleged violators.
In the code, minor violations would include horseplay, foul language and having food or drink in non-designated areas. Those would earn a verbal correction and documentation of the violation.
A repeat minor violation or center-specific violation would earn someone a second verbal correction, documentation of the violation, a call to a parent or guardian — if that applies — and/or a “center-specific” action, which was not specified in the code.
Significant violations would include theft, fighting, vandalism, harassment and/or inappropriate language and/or touching. That would receive a documented violation, violation letter to the parent/guardian — if that applies — and suspension from that center.
A serious violation is defined as anything that requires staff to intervene to ensure everyone’s safety. This would include direct or perceived verbal or physical threats, actual violence or theft – anything that would involve law enforcement.
Under penalties for this level of offense, facility staff could contact law enforcement, document the violation, send a violation letter to the parent/guardian — if that applies — and possibly suspend that person from that center or all district amenities.
A very serious violation that requires intervention by staff and law enforcement would include violence with bodily harm and possession of illegal drugs and/or weapons, the code states.
In addition to contacting law enforcement, documenting the violation and sending a letter to the customer, the district could either extend an existing suspension from amenities or ban the person from them permanently.
David Schumacher, general counsel for the district, said these provisions would also extend to all recreational events. The district has an Independence Day celebration on Monday.
Brooks wanted to know how the district would make sure penalties are applied consistently and fairly to all alleged violators. Schumacher said it would be on a case-by-case basis.
The general manager would have the final decision, and the Board of Supervisors could hear an appeal, if one is made, he said.
During discussion, a 90-day suspension was mentioned, but Brooks pointed out that’s not written down in the code. The code also does not specify to whom a person would go to appeal a violation.
Dan Stegall, general manager, said supervisors might not want to be bothered by people making appeals on minor violations, such as having drinks at the pool.
As with all regulations, the document is subject to change by a majority vote from the Board of Supervisors.