A project to extend the sidewalk on the north side of Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard got a boost on Tuesday.
The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners approved receipt of another $100,000 for the project from the Florida Department of Transportation.
The project is already 100% grant-funded from FDOT, said Project Manager Kenya A. Anderson and County Engineer J.D. Langford. It will put in a sidewalk along the north side of the boulevard from east of Columbus Boulevard to west of Columbus Boulevard, going around the roundabout that sits between the Sun ‘N Lake town hall and the country club.
Anderson said the bids came in higher – approximately $80,000 – than the budget. She said she reached out to FDOT officials to see if they would cover that and administrative costs.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts commended Anderson and Langford for the way their department has secured more funds, when needed, for local road projects, including Stryker Road.
“We do so much good and we don’t market it,” Roberts said.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac asked if the Sun ‘N Lake sidewalk was still on schedule for completion in July, and Langford said it’s now September.
Commissioner Chris Campbell said, specifically, Sept. 23.