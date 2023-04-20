Map of Sun 'N Lake sidewalk

An upcoming sidewalk project, funded 100% by the Florida Department of Transportation, would put sidewalks on the north side of Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard in the area of the district’s town hall and country club. It hasn’t started yet. County officials had to secure additional FDOT funds to meet high bids.

 COURTESY/HIGHLANDS COUNTY

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

A project to extend the sidewalk on the north side of Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard got a boost on Tuesday.

The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners approved receipt of another $100,000 for the project from the Florida Department of Transportation.

