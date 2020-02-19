SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring supervisors have voted 3-2 to move toward having all five seats on the Board of Supervisors elected by popular vote.
Dissenting votes came from Craig Herrick and Mike Gilpin, the two members of the board who were just elected Jan. 24 to landowner seats.
If successful, the move would mark the first time in the district’s 45-year history that all five board members would be elected by local registered voters only. The change would have to be approved by the Highlands County Board of County Commission, which approved the original charter.
The district’s original system of landowner votes was designed to protect economic interests for large landowners and, in the past, the original developer. Over the course of the last 15-20 years, or more, residents have pushed for and gained more popularly-elected seats on the board, reaching a simple majority in recent years.
Discussion of the matter at the supervisors’ meeting on Friday bobbed back and forth over the issue of how to protect interests of landowners who don’t live in the district at all or full time, such as winter residents.
David Schumacher, the board’s attorney, told supervisors they had three options. They could stay as they are with two landowner seats elected by how many dollars each landowner has invested in property in the district, or they could go back to being ruled under Florida Statutes Chapter 189, which would parcel out landowner votes based on how many acres each landowner has.
People with less than an acre, a majority of the residents in the district, would have one vote each, Schumacher said.
Anyone with several properties adding up to more than one acre would get to round-up that acreage for their number of votes. Someone with properties totaling 1.25 acres could have two votes, he said.
The third option, he said, would do away with landowner votes and simply have all five board of supervisor seats elected by popular vote: One person, one vote.
Schumacher said none of his research showed that “one parcel, one vote” would work, as was suggested by Supervisor Raymond Brooks.
One warning he gave was that reverting to Chapter 189 would require the district to redo its urbanization maps, which could result in having four popular seats, and just one landowner seat.
Currently, the board consists of two landowner seats and three popularly-elected seats. At the Jan. 24 landowner election, Herrick won a vacant landowner seat on the board, filling in the last two years of a term vacated by Dan Stegall.
It’s the contention of David Halbig, a former board member, that if Tanglewood subdivision hadn’t voted its acres in the Jan. 24 landowner election, Mark Camp would have won instead of Herrick.
Gilpin was reelected without opposition for another four years to his landowner seat. He and Herrick serve with Brooks, Joe Branson and Neal Hotelling.
Gilpin and Herrick argued last Friday that removing landowner-elected seats would take votes away from residents who might not be present during an election. They also said they didn’t see any negative reason to be concerned about the landowner votes potentially cast by large landowners like Tanglewood or AdventHealth Sebring hospital.
Brooks said an entity like Tanglewood voting on acreage or on monetary value could sway a landowner election.
“So, what’s the difference between [acreage] and the current ‘one dollar, one vote’?,” Brooks asked. “It’s just a difference in numbers, but they still have the weight.”
One counter-argument was that the landowner vote is not the same as a landowner vote. Herrick argued that any candidate running for a landowner seat could solicit that vote from Tanglewood, as any candidate would stump for votes.
Brooks, in rebuttal, said that it could become the only vote that matters.
“My point would be: I just don’t think that’s fair for the people in the district,” Brooks said. “The Canadians, I understand that. The people up north, they want to have their vote, but when their vote is meaningless, why are we kidding ourselves?”
Branson said he wanted to see the system be more equitable. He said he found the ability for someone to harbor 270-plus votes with one visit to be “distasteful.”
“I don’t see better options,” Branson said, referring to popularly-elected seats. “That’s the best of the three up there in my opinion.”
Herrick said he didn’t only canvass Tanglewood, but being able to secure that vote left him time to take care of other concerns during a busy campaign. He also refutes Halbig’s claim that Tanglewood’s vote secured his election.
It was also pointed out that Chapter 189 requires a district to work toward popular-elected seats. Sun ‘N Lake lost its large developer to an untimely death, and without that developer, urbanization has taken longer to achieve.