SEBRING — Sun 'N Lake and Tanglewood residents have had their water treatment plant upgraded, and will get a boil water notice today.
Officials with the Sun 'N Lake Special Improvement District said they switched customers over to Avon Park utilities during the repairs, to prevent any loss of service to the District's customers.
However, when the Sun 'N Lake plant gets turned back on today, customers will have to spend the next 72 hours boiling any water used from the taps. As with repairs in the past, the District Town Hall will issue emails for both the start and end of the boil water notice.
District officials hope the repairs done this week will improve service to residents and reduce the number of boil water notices they usually receive.