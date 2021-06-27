SEBRING — The Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors has tabled the agreement with the county for storm debris removal yet again.
They want to see what the county will say to the Town of Lake Placid’s proposal on July 6. The Lake Placid Town Council has proposed that they pay for any storm debris they clean up and that the county pay for any debris it cleans up, and that the county not seek reimbursement from the town for any part of the debris county-contracted crews collect.
It’s in answer to the county’s request that municipalities and special improvement districts pay up to 10% of the cost of debris removal in their jurisdictions, given that the Federal Emergency Management Agency refunds removal costs at approximately 90%, at best, and can take two years or more to do it.
County Commission Chair Scott Kirouac, on hand for the supervisors’ meeting on Friday, said that whatever he and his fellow commissioners decide on the Lake Placid proposal will likely set the precedent for the other agreements with the cities of Sebring and Avon Par, the Spring Lake Improvement District and Sun ‘N Lake.
Lake Placid Town Councilman Ray Royce, not at Friday’s Sun ‘N Lake meeting, told the Highlands News-Sun that the town council doesn’t want to see their constituents paying twice for debris cleanup, once in county taxes and again in a special bill to the town for cleanup when it happens.
“Our town council is kind of leading the effort to have the county continue to do as they did before,” Royce said.
After Irma, the county collected all the debris in the county and tracked where it came from, then handled all the paperwork for reimbursement from FEMA. The downside for the county, Royce said was:
1) The county was not reimbursed fully, and
2) It took several years, which he said “punched a good-sized hole” in the county budget.
Royce said FEMA, only in the last six months, sent reimbursement for certain parts of the cost for cleanup and recovery from Hurricane Irma, which hit on Sept. 10, 2017. The initial county proposal would “share the financial pain,” Royce said by requiring money after the fact or even some funding up front.
Philosophically, Royce said, the Town Council sees it differently and believes having the county cover debris removal and requests for reimbursement is more equitable.
“[The Town Council] said we are all county taxpayers,” Royce said, paying the same property taxes to the county no matter where they live.
People inside town or city limits pay a little more to those local governments for enhanced services that save the county costs, Royce pointed out, such as Lake Placid Police Department providing law enforcement inside town limits and the town having its own garbage collection.
The town proposal states the town will inform residents to move their storm debris to the right of way to ensure it can be picked up properly after the storm. Royce said the county has claimed that since the town collects garbage, it should collect debris. He argues no, because the county has the list of contractors, ready to go, and the town does not.
Meanwhile, Sun ‘N Lake resident George Puffenberger suggested to supervisors there that they could get debris cleared up faster by doing it themselves, as they did after the 45-day triple-storm hit in 2004 with Hurricanes Charley, Frances and Jeanne.
That took a year to get reimbursed, Puffenberger said, claiming that Sun ‘N Lake was the first to get fully cleaned up that year. He said other subdivisions just south of Sun ‘N Lake — the “bird streets” of Sebring Hills and the “car streets” of Sebring Country Estates — had debris piled up for five or six months.
Puffenberger said residents there got the 2004 debris removal taken care of internally with just a $60 assessment on each household.