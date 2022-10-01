SEBRING — Power problems caused by Hurricane Ian have prompted precautionary notices to Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring residents, regarding both the water and sewer systems.
First, the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District, starting Thursday, put in place a 72-hour precautionary boil water notice for the entire district.
“We advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled,” the notice states. “A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.”
District officials said the risk of illness is minimal, but noted that anyone with surgical wounds, suppressed immune systems or a chronic illness may want to consider using bottled or boiled water for cleansing until the notice is lifted, after the district can take a bacteriological survey of its water supply.
On the other end of the utilities spectrum, the dxistrict’s sewage treatment plant is out of order: Its main power supply failed.
In a notice to residents, General Manager Chris Shoemaker reported that the main power supply went out thanks to the storm. A power surge to six of the 15 wires for the control system damaged that system. District officials are working with their vendor to make repairs.
The power system and backup generator, which went down on Wednesday, were back up and working early Thursday morning.
During that time, however, with sewage unable to make it to the plant, it began backing up in the pipes and seeping out of the manhole covers on Florida Avenue, Shoemaker’s notice states.
Although it has been diluted by rainwater, district crews have been using lime and chlorine to further disinfect the flow, the notice states.
Massive amounts of rainwater in the system, also, have compounded the problem, Shoemaker said, setting off sewer alarms all over the district. It will take time, he said, to pump out the system.
“We will have staff out today to start to reset those alarms,” Shoemaker said.
District officials have also reported the incident to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) State Watch Office and the South District FDEP Office.
The situation, Shoemaker said, is not unique to Sun ‘N Lake, but has been affecting communities throughout Florida, thanks to the massive amounts of rain dumped by Irma.
Meanwhile, Michael LaMere, general manager of Sun N Lake Golf Club and the Island View Restaurant, said the course and restaurant would remain closed Friday to give staff time to evaluate damage from the hurricane.
“At this time we are unsure when we will be able to re-open our facilities,” LaMere stated. “We will continue to keep you informed as we know more.”