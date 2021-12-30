TAMPA, Fla. — Suncoast Credit Union, in celebration of its 75th branch opening in its fourth quarter of 2021, donated $75,000 to local non-profits and charitable organizations across its service area. The donations began in early December and continued through the end of the year.
Each of Suncoast’s 75 branches selected a local charity within the community they serve to receive $1,000, with Suncoast giving away a total of $75,000 in donations across Florida. Supporting local communities is a cornerstone of the credit union’s mission and values and allows local autonomy in funding the highest and greatest needs.
In Highlands County, the recipient was Sebring Meals on Wheels; in DeSoto County, it was Safe Place & Rape Crisis Center; and in Hardee County, the beneficiary was Hardee Help Center.
“Giving back to the community is at the heart of Suncoast Credit Union, and we are so excited that we were able to celebrate having 75 branches with donations that will help make an impact locally, in the communities our members call home.” said Kevin Johnson, president and CEO, Suncoast Credit Union. “The pandemic has created greater needs across a wide spectrum and our hope is that we can help, especially during the end-of-year holiday season.”
Suncoast Credit Union began in 1934 when a handful of local educators founded Hillsborough County Teachers Credit Union. Throughout the years, Suncoast has grown and expanded their membership to include anyone who lives, works, attends school or worships in the Florida counties the credit union serves.