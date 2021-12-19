SEBRING — Suncoast Credit Union announced the opening of its 75th location, and in celebration each of the 75 locations chose a local non-profit to receive a $1,000 check.
The Sebring Suncoast Credit Union chose to donate to Sebring Meals on Wheels as an opportunity to serve even more people in the community.
“We think every dollar donated helps make a difference,” said Kari Kelley, branch manager.
Accepting the donation for Sebring Meals On Wheels was Mary Margaret Staik, director of operations. Laura Dejongh and Christina Guffey, Suncoast Credit Union staff members were on hand for the donation.