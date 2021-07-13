SEBRING — A single vehicle crash in the early morning hours on Sunday claimed the life of a 24-year-old Sebring man. The unnamed man was a passenger in a sedan that wrecked on DeSoto City Road and Roanoke Street about 2:39 a.m. The next of kin was notified.
Florida Highway Patrol preliminary reports do not include names of those involved in crashes nor the makes and models of the vehicles.
According to the FHP report, the vehicle was driven by a 28-year-old female, also from Sebring. The vehicle was traveling southbound on DeSoto Road when it left the roadway and collided into a concrete pole. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The report shows the woman was wearing a seat belt and her passenger was not.
There have been 16 traffic fatalities on Highlands County roadways so far this year, according to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun. Prior to Sunday, the last fatality was on July 4 on State Road 66 near Sparta Road in Sebring.