SEBRING — A Sunday evening T-bone crash on Sebring Parkway broke a passenger’s right femur, Sebring police said.
Police found the driver of that same car at fault for the crash, said Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart. No citations have been issued, yet, he said. That is pending investigation.
The crash occurred, he said, when two cars tried to beat the yellow light on the Parkway at Home Avenue, based on what a witness, a motorist waiting on Home Avenue, saw of the crash.
“You can’t turn in front of a vehicle coming the other way,” Hart said.
The crash, called in to police at 5:54 p.m., involved a dark green 2017 Nissan Rogue, Hart said, driven by 19-year-old Devyne Moffatt of Sebring and a charcoal gray 2023 rented Toyota Highlander, driven by 44-year-old Joseph Marcus of Altmont, Michigan.
The Rogue was northbound in the inside lane of the Parkway. The Highlander was in the southbound left turn lane, Hart said, preparing to turn left onto Home Avenue toward State Road 17.
The Highlander turned in front of the Rogue and it hit the passenger-side doors, sending the Highlander into the northbound shoulder and spinning the Rogue 180 degrees.
The impact broke the large leg bone of Marcus’ right-rear passenger, 25-year-old Marcus Wright of Sebring. Hart said Highlands County Emergency Medical Services took Wright to AdventHealth Sebring.
Another passenger, 22-year-old Kassidy Wallace of Sebring, seated in the middle rear seat, received a bloody nose, and the front seat passenger, 56-year-old Justin Wallance of Almont, Michigan, was also transported, complaining of chest pain.
Moffatt was taken to the hospital, complaining of chest and neck pain, Hart said.
Neither the driver of the Highlander, nor the left-rear passenger, 19-year-old Mackenzie Wallace of Sebring, were taken to the hospital, Hart said.
Even though police have assigned fault in the crash, officially, to Marcus, Hart said both drivers should have slowed down and remained alert to what the other was doing or might do.
In addition to slowing down, Hart advises, “Pay attention.”