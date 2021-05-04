SEBRING — The Sebring Sunrise Rotary held its 31st Annual Golf Tournament on Saturday on the Turtle Run Course at the Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. A total of 132 golfers participated in the event that raised funds for the Guelff Family Esophageal Cancer Foundation.
The mission of the foundation is to promote awareness and early detection of esophageal cancer.
In a highly competitive event in a four-person scramble, four teams in Flight 1 tied for first with a score of 58, with the places ultimately being decided by matching cards.
Placing first was the team of Michael London, Garvin Elkhill, Harry Gregor, and Tom Fisher. Second place went to John C., Ray Dean, John Dean and Val Paterini. Third place went to the team of Bud Webster, Steve Griffin, Dan Coomes and Nat Coomes. Fourth place was awarded to Daniel LeClair, Jarrett Wiedemann, Trenton Farrow and Billy Rye.
With a 59, Mike Kirsch, Steve Swan, Matt Dillon and Mike Lamp finished fifth. Sixth place went to Lenny Elliott, Billy Bonecutter, Dennis Firth and Matt Adamec with a score of 61. Seventh place with a score of 62 went to Steve Deborad, Larrry Watkins, Ron Matthews and John Deaton and eight place with 63, was the foursome of Jesse Severn, Eric Longshore, Mike Patierno and Jason Dent.
Tied at ninth place, with a 64, were the teams of Dave Onstead, Jennifer Munro, Michael Ewing; and Kevin Cleghorn and Bob Mathy, Tamra Mathy, Hal Atkinson, Tim Harkar; and Steve Guelff, Isaac Durrance, Mike Chapman and Dave Bragg finished 11th with 65.
In Flight 2, Sean Garner, Tyler Sanders, Bryson White and Toby Solobello posted the best score of the day with 57 to take first and the team Charles Ervin, Greg Manning, Cameron Pasley and Frank Gagliardi finished second with 58. Finishing third was the team of Steve Cowles, Dale Reed, Curtis Ast and Christopher Millard with a score of 60.
Two teams finished tied for fourth with a 62; Bill Jarrett, Lisa Jarrett, Russ Trombly and Suzi Trombly and Eric Rankin, Martin Knapp, Dominic Costanzo, Ken Bazzel; and finishing sixth with a 63 was the team of Carl Cool, Danny Cool, George Hensley and Richard Sinclair.
Four teams finished in seventh with a team score of 66 and are as follows: Chip Boring, Pete McDevitt, Robert Sanders, Sean Stephens; Dennis Murphy, Mike Murphy, Paul Fore, Steve Russell; Nick Hale, Bob Hudon, Casey Pasley, Danny Hudon; Sid Valentine, Tom Leitzel, Rick Hitt, Andy Polk;
The team of Luis Velez, Travis Kennedy, Michelle Belflower, Davina Costanzo finished 11th with 74.
In Flight 3, Duane Lewis, Ken Sides, Johnny Evans and Colt Flynn captured first place with a score of 64, as the team of Nick Schommer, Jim Lobozzo, Scot Leloney and David Mulligan finished second with 65. Placing third was the team of Gary Heintz, Dave Cox, Chris Buckalew and Scott Bradley with 66.
Fourth place with 68 was Christy Crews, Susie Buelow, Dave Buelow and Dorrell Herron; tied for fifth with 69 were two teams, Ryne McIntyre, Mark Bachman, TJ McClain and Casey Carter and Craig Sherman, Terry Hargrove and Bob McClain.
Seventh place with a 70 was Tom Tanner, Ed Richman, Ed Schuller and Joe Pajot; eighth place with 71 was Lance Marine, Zack Marine, Michael Halloran and Hunter Halloran and ninth place with 73 was Bryant Musselman, Steve Sowards and Alexander Musselman.
Tenth and 11th places went to the teams of Paul McGee, Robbie Hollinger, Larry Johnson and Ben McGee and Bob Johnston, Brenda Johnston, Betty Garner and Pam Saum respectively with scores of 74 and 76.