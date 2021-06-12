SEBRING — The Sebring Sunrise Rotary Club was presented the Rotary District 6890 Community Project of the Year for its First Responders Bar-B-Q. The award was presented by District Governor Mark Sclonick.
The club’s First Responders Bar-B-Q started in 2016 under then-President Debra Weiser. She formed a Volunteer Project Committee and Rotarian Garrett Roberts was on this committee. Roberts suggested the First Responders Bar-B-Q for the club, and took the lead on organizing the event.
The first year the event was a drive-up/pick-up in front of honorary club member Ross MacBeth’s office. Club members signed up for duties ranging from packaging line, meal delivery, food preparation, etc.
The event moved in year three to the back lot at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Complex. The club serves anyone on the first response team, from office support personnel, corrections officers, investigators, to the sheriff, Paul Blackman, himself. Members package and deliver meals to all the Highlands County Fire and EMS substations throughout the county.
In 2020, weather was an issue, so the club set up at the Sebring Firemen’s pavilion at the Highlands County Fairgrounds for meal prep and delivery.
The club serves up to 325 meals in one day.
Also in 2020, because of the pandemic and members staying home, the Sunrise Rotary Club had a couple members from the Sebring Noon Rotary Club assist in delivering the meals to all of the Highlands County Fire Rescue stations from Avon Park to Sun N’ Lakes in Lake Placid.
Anyone interested in Rotary can visit the Faceboook page. The club meets in person at Dimitri’s banquet room at 7 a.m. Thursdays.