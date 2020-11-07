Again, climate change is not human cause, which I explained in a previous writing in the newspaper. Evolution was never proven and was disproven by the second law of thermodynamics, the law of biogenesis, which states that life cannot be created from the non-living, such as chemicals, and that Albert Einstein has proved Darwin wrong in evolution. We certainly have adaptation to environmental changes, but there has been no proof of humans evolving from a lower life.
Again, climate change has occurred over thousands of years and will continue to change as the Sun's activity changes.
To the non-believing world of God's nonexistence, I feel sorry for you all after your passing. Because of your stubbornness and unrepentant heart, you are storing up wrath for yourself in the day of wrath and revelation of the righteous judgment of God, Romans 2:5; KJV.
As far as marriage is concern, it was started by God with Adam and Eve. The Bible goes on to say that after God created Eve “He brought her to the man. And Adam said, ‘This is now bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh.’ ... Therefore, "a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and they shall become one flesh” (Genesis 2:22-24). This account of the very first marriage highlights the fundamental characteristic of a godly marriage – a husband and wife becomes “one flesh.” Obviously, they remain two individuals, but in God’s idea for marriage, the two become one – in purpose. Marriage comes from God, not man.
As far as Jesus being a socialist, wrong again on all counts. Jesus did not command to give to the poor, but to give according to the heart, every man according as he purpose in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver, 2 Corinthians 9:7, KJV. Socialism, on the other hand, makes one give through force, taxation vs. charity.
As for government, Jethro teaches Moses how to handle the millions of people in their complaints by forming a Republic, yes, a Republic, the best form of government, as we nearly have, Exodus 18:1-27; KJV.
Bruce Tooker
Sebring