\The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last two days of October and the beginning of November gives the Florida freshwater angler a weak lunar influence, a first quarter moon phase and a warmer than normal fall weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will have an above-average fishing on Monday and Tuesday when the moon is overhead. The second half of the week the underfoot moon period will be the better period of the day to fish.

Today the moon arrives completely out of the solar energy path — lunar low point. Therefore the lunar influence will be weak. The first quarter moon occurs Tuesday which means the sunset and sunrise periods will have a lunar influence, albeit a weak one —a weak influence is better than no influence at all. Therefore Monday and Tuesday’s sunset period will have help from the overhead moon. The second half of the week the underfoot period which occurs during the sunrise period will be the better period of the day to fish.

