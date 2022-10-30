\The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last two days of October and the beginning of November gives the Florida freshwater angler a weak lunar influence, a first quarter moon phase and a warmer than normal fall weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will have an above-average fishing on Monday and Tuesday when the moon is overhead. The second half of the week the underfoot moon period will be the better period of the day to fish.
Today the moon arrives completely out of the solar energy path — lunar low point. Therefore the lunar influence will be weak. The first quarter moon occurs Tuesday which means the sunset and sunrise periods will have a lunar influence, albeit a weak one —a weak influence is better than no influence at all. Therefore Monday and Tuesday’s sunset period will have help from the overhead moon. The second half of the week the underfoot period which occurs during the sunrise period will be the better period of the day to fish.
Tuesday there will be above-average pressure change upward to go along with the first quarter moon. Anglers can expect fair to good fishing to occur during Monday’s sunset period, Tuesday’s sunrise period and sunset period. Fish will be moving upward all day into feeding areas.
Today pressure change will be finishing a decline as a low pressure system completes its movement across the state. Fish are currently adjusting downward. Today anglers should expect fish to be moving out away from shoreline into deeper feeding grounds. Deeper shoreline vegetation could be good this morning but by the midday hours expect fish to enter a digestion mode and suspend at deeper depths.
The wind forecast for this week predicts an east wind today through Wednesday. Today’s speeds will be in the 8-mph range. Monday a moderate 5-mph wind will occur followed by a 7- to 8-mph wind Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday a northeastern wind at 10 to 12 mph will occur and continue through next weekend.
The sun-to-cloud ratio this week could not be better. A 70-30 percentage will cause a higher than average fish adjustment activity throughout the day. And pressure change will be just enough to cause some minor adjustment activity during the morning and later afternoon hours — today and Tuesday will have more pressure change than the other days of this week.
Water temperatures remain the ‘good news’ factor and will cause better feeding than advertised in fishing publication predictions. Florida’s freshwater fish are feeding at higher than normal rates right now and will continue to feed at heavier rates as temperatures drop into the middle 70-degree range. For this reason, anglers can expect the early morning bite this week to be fair to good.
Best Fishing Days: With the moon completely out of the solar energy path today, the lunar influence will be weak at best. However atmospheric pressure rise will be above average rates, meaning we’ll experience a little more than 0.10 in hg of upward change. Fish will therefore be moving up into shoreline feed areas Tuesday morning and feeding at above average rates as they adjust. So of the next four days Tuesday’s morning hours will be the best period for the first half of this week.
Florida Fishing Facts: Anglers mistakenly believe that when Florida’s freshwater fish feed at their highest feed rates of the year that catching them becomes easier. The truth is, if the lake you’re fishing has a weak food-chain, yes this assumption would be correct.
However, if the lake you’re fishing has a rich food-chain this assumption will be mostly incorrect. I say ‘mostly’ because younger fish make mistakes at a much higher rate than mature older experience fish. Medium to large bass for instance, are harder to trick because food is so abundant. Feed success rates are high and experience bass select the most successful feeding bait fish or creature to consume. Unless the angler perfectly mimics that type of bait fish or creature — one with a full stomach which moves slower emitting greater vibration as they swim — there will be very few strikes.
Lakes with weak food-chains have fish which compete for food and therefore all hungry fish rush to attack anything which presents itself and even remotely resembles a food group they have been eating.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 6:18 p.m. and the sunset at 6:43 p.m. producing a feed rating of 6 to 7 from 5-8 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by one hour and will have a feed rating declining by a half number. Wednesday a feed rating of 4 will occur from 9-11 p.m. and will become a minor fishing period.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 5:47 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:35 a.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 5-8:30 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by one hour and will have a feed rating inclining by a half number. Starting Tuesday this period becomes a major fishing period with a feed rating of 6 or slightly better from 6-9 a.m. Wednesday through the remainder of the week the feed rating will be 5 to 6.
A second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonrise occurs at 1:07 p.m. and solar noon at 1:08 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 to 5 from 12-2:30 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by 55 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: Nov. 5-10, weak full moon; Nov. 21-24, very weak new moon; Dec. 5-9, weak full moon; Dec. 22-24, very weak new moon; Jan. 4-8, medium-strength full moon; Jan. 19-23 weak super new moon; Feb. 2-7, medium-strength full moon; Feb. 18-22, medium strength super new moon.
