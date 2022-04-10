SEBRING — This past Monday, Floyd Lilyquist had just arrived at the North Sebring Publix when he heard a “’ping.”
“I thought, ‘What did I hit?’” Lilyquist said, then he heard another, and another.
Soon, he had disk-shaped quarter-size hail drumming on his car.
His first thought went to his blueberry farm. One neighbor said it wasn’t heavy and things would probably be OK, but another had a more dire report of hail pummeling the bushes and packing up around the roots.
“To my knowledge, I didn’t lose any plants,” Lilyquist said.
He did, however, lose fruit: He estimates 75% of his crop. He has 7.5 acres under irrigation, and lost leaves and fruit off almost all of his bushes, including young “evergreen” varieties on the north end of his field.
A handful have one or two broken lateral roots and are leaning over. Most have no leaves and stripped bark, usually on the west side, where the hail blew in. Few of them have any leaves or fruit, ripe or otherwise.
Seasonal pickers have moved on, and now the weekend visitors don’t have much to pick, he said.
Sunshine Blueberry Farm, a popular local you-pick farm along Panther Parkway started in 2010 and offered people a chance to pick their own starting in 2013.
Lilyquist said the farm suffered heavy wind damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017 and a mini-tornado in March 2018 with 63-mph winds, just as the plants had begun to put out fruit.
The plants had recovered, he said, and last year was one of his best ever, with 60% more fruit, thanks to warm weather early in the year that brought out lots of blooms. Also, thanks to completion of Panther Parkway, he saw a bumper crop of visitors, with more families during the weekdays than usual — parents working from home and kids studying from home because of the pandemic — all looking for a good outdoor activity.
Prior to the Parkway, he said, fewer people knew about his farm, unless they passed by on Manatee Drive looking for a shortcut to U.S. 27.
This year looked to have more problems early on, but he managed to soak his plants against the heavy freeze at the end of January. Soaking the plants coats them in ice which holds the temperature at 32 degrees F.
Scientists explain that when water converts to ice, it loses energy as molecules slow down and crystalize. That latent heat can help keep the plant warm, just enough, to survive colder temperatures while also holding temperature at the freezing point.
Lilyquist said that, as long as the water supply holds out, you can outlast the freeze and save both the fruit and plants.
Some of the plants have begun putting out a few fresh green leaves to replace the old ones — a few — but the flowering season is done and blueberries only produce one crop per year. Lilyquist hopes to have a better crop next year for his pickers and visitors.
Now, he’s going to have to tend to the plants as best he can, and hope that there aren’t any more severe weather events this year that destroy what’s left.