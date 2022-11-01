SEBRING – Prosecutors played the lunchtime phone call Zephen Xaver made to dispatchers on Jan. 23, 2019, immediately after he shot five women in the SunTrust Bank.
“I’m at the SunTrust in Sebring,” Xaver says to the dispatcher, who took the stand Tuesday during a hearing to suppress Xaver’s statements to police on that day.
“Do you know the address?” the dispatcher asks (she never learns his name during the call).
Xaver, in a friendly, cooperative voice says, “I have no idea.”
After she asks the man if the bank’s address is 1901 North U.S. 27, Xaver says, “I just killed five people … maybe six. I didn’t think I could do it.”
“Why did you do it?” the dispatcher asks.
“I don’t know,” Xaver responds.
The dispatcher, who wiped away tears as the call was played to the court, spoke with sad composure during the call.
“Where are they?” she asks.
“Lying against the wall, like I told them to.”
Xaver then tells her that he’s in the bank lobby with the gun against his head. She asks him to put it down, but he tells her it keeps the voices in his head quiet.
During the call, Xaver tells her:
- That voices have been telling him to kill people for a week
- That he’s been hearing voices since he was 11 years old
- That he’s wanted to kill people “since I was 9.”
- He’s getting ready to kill himself in the bank
- He’s wearing a bullet-proof vest
- His mother lives in Sebring
As Sebring police, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are heading to the bank, the dispatcher must get as much information as to the condition of the victims, Xaver’s state of mind, his location, and what weapons he may be carrying. The call represents the opening minutes of a horror show that will last the rest of the day and beyond.
“Are they getting here?” Xaver asks the dispatcher.
“They are on their way. I know you want to help them, but I need you to put the gun down. I know your mom would like to help you. We moms don’t want to see anything happen to their babies.”
When she asks him what his name is, Xaver responds, “They (police) will find it on my body.”
The dispatcher, not understanding what Xaver says, “Why will they find it on your bike?”
Xaver listened to his call in court with his forehead resting on his clasped, handcuffed hands.
“My body. I won’t be alive to tell them,” he responds testily.
The dispatcher continually repeats, “I really want to help you, I really, really want to help you. For me to help you I need you to put the gun down.”
After Xaver eventually moves from the lobby to a room in the back of the bank, the dispatcher asks Xaver to check on the victims for her.
“I don’t know if I want to see them.”
After 44 minutes on the phone with Xaver, the dispatcher hands the call over to a Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Team member, a deputy trained in hostage negotiation.
Xaver faces execution if convicted in the first degree murders of Cynthia Watson, Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, Debra Cook and Ana Piñon-Williams.
Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill is arguing several motions this week, including a motion to suppress statements Xaver made after his arrest. The arguments continued into Tuesday afternoon.