SEBRING —A man being held without bond for the January murder of five women will undergo a PET scan in search of abnormalities in his brain.
Zephen Xaver, 22, of Sebring, currently resides in Highlands County Jail for the homicide of five women on Jan. 23 in the SunTrust Midtown Bank at 1901 U.S. 27 South. He has or will have a Postiron Emission Tomography, or PET scan, according to court documents.
Assistant State’s Attorney Stephen Houchin said it is up to the defense — in this case, the public defender — to have the client evaluated for competency. A brain scan is just another tool for competency, Houchin said. He also said the defense could be looking for any sign of brain damage that could be used in a claim of sanity.
According to Houchin, the PET report would be confidential under HIPAA and the attorney/client privilege until it is brought up in court.
The exparte motion to transfer the defendant was made on Nov. 22 by Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill. According to the Clerk of Courts website, Judge Peter Estrada’s order was sealed but reads “Exparte Order to Transport Defendant.”
In a high profile case, a transportation order might be kept from public knowledge for the defendant’s protection.
A PET scan and expert testimony can be brought into a trial during the guilt or innocence phase but carries more weight during the sentencing phase.
On Feb. 7, District 10 State Attorney Brian Haas held a press conference announcing he would seek the death penalty for Xaver for the premeditated first degree murder of Debra Cook, Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, Ana Maria Piñon-Williams and Cynthia Lee Watson.
A PET scan could be used for mitigation in sentencing. In other words, a death sentence could be converted to life without parole if the arguments were convincing enough. In Florida, a jury must be unanimous in its decision to seek the death penalty.