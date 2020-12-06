This home is located at 238 Ibis Ave. in Sebring Hills. It is priced at $154,900 and is listed with The Elliott Team with Keller Williams Realty.
Don’t judge this one by the road. It appears small from the road but has a sprawling floor plan with over 1,700 square feet of living space.
This home has a charming French front door and tropical landscaping on the exterior.
Inside you will love the wood beam vaulted ceilings and huge living room. The spacious white kitchen has a long breakfast bar that overlooks the dining room — again with wood beam vaulted ceilings.
The huge indoor laundry room has plenty of space for two sets of washer/dryers.
The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and private bath. There are two additional bedrooms (garage was converted to living space). One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a family room but has a closet and can easily be the third bedroom.
Outside there is a great brick paver roofed patio with tons of space for lounge furniture and grilling. There is also a built-in fire-pit in the backyard. There is also a concrete block storage shed with 220 AMP wiring for the hobbyist. Lots of fruit trees and tropical plants are also in the yard. This large back yard is perfect for kids and/or pets.
This home is located at 238 Ibis Ave. in Sebring Hills and is being offered for $154,900 by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty. Call Mandy at 863-273-2861 or Norm at 863-443-0480.
MLS 276317