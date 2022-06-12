The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of June gives the Florida freshwater anglers a weak super full moon and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy excellent nighttime fishing and above average midday fishing during the first half of the week.
The super full moon will occur Tuesday night. The full moon occurs at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday morning and orbits to its closest point to earth at 11:23 p.m. Tuesday night. Anglers can expect a very good midday bite during the underfoot period on Tuesday here in the U.S.A. while China experiences the moon becoming full as it arrives overhead. Here in the U.S.A. the full moon will be 11 hours and 30 minutes old when it arrives closest to earth and directly overhead Tuesday night. We will have a very bright moon Monday through Wednesday night.
Wednesday the super moon arrives completely out of the solar energy path, one day after it becomes full. Therefore the level or rate of solar energy interference by the moon, will be very low during this month’s super full moon phase. For this reason, the feed rating will top-out at 7 and the feeding duration will be a little shorter during major and minor feeding periods.
The weather forecast will be a typical rainy season pattern. It’s anyone guess who will get rain and who will not. Thunderstorm and lightning location is unpredictable. For this reason I highly recommend having weather apps on your phones which will alert you to potential threats of severe weather systems in your fishing area.
The wind forecast is very good. Wind speeds will top-out at 10 mph most days. Winds will be out of the south today and Monday. An east wind will occur Tuesday through Thursday. And a southerly wind Friday through next weekend. Monday the south wind will be mild and Tuesday the east wind will be mild. Today, Wednesday and Thursday an ideal fishing wind will produce perfect wave-action — 1 to 1.5 foot waves.
Barometric pressure will be a non-factor this week. If the weather forecast results in being accurate, the most pressure change up or down will be 0.07 In Hg, which is not enough to cause any ‘fish adjustment activity.’ However there will be a wind direction change occurring during the super full moon period Tuesday night. This should improve feeding activity as the moon arrives at “Super” status — closest point to earth Tuesday night.
The good news during this month’s super full moon is that cloud-cover will not be an issue during the night or day. Bright daytime sunshine will put fish close to protective cover as they feed at better than average rates and a very bright nighttime super full moon will cause fish to feed aggressively. Also even though the water temperatures are in the rise, they have not been hot enough to cause low dissolved oxygen levels. Therefore fish digestion rates will be high along with feeding rates.
Get ready for some aggressive feeding fish during this month’s super full moon phase.
Best Fishing Days: Monday through Wednesday a weak super full moon will improve fishing. A feed rating of 7 will occur during Tuesday and Wednesday’s midday period. However the forecast predicts clear nighttime skies so the moon being at its closest orbit point from earth, will produce a very bright light. More fish will successfully feed during the night as a result. And that means less active feeders during the midday underfoot period. Nighttime fishing will be very good the next four to five days.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 11:36 a.m. and solar noon at 1:34 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5 to 6 from 10:30 a.m.–2 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and improves to a 7 rating on Tuesday.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moon overhead at 11:30 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 to 5 from 10:30 p.m.–1:30 a.m. Monday the overhead moon occurs at 12:06 a.m. and Tuesday’s full moon is overhead at 1:09 a.m. A rating of 6 will occur both nights. Wednesday through Friday this period starts later daily by 65 minutes and will diminish in feed rating to a 4 rating.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonrise occurs at 6:38 p.m. and the sunset at 8:21 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 to 5 from 6-9 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and improves to a 5 to 6 rating Monday through Wednesday.
A third minor fishing period occurs today when the moonset occurs at 4:39 a.m. A feed rating of 3 to 4 will occur from 4-7 a.m. Daily this period starts later by 50 minutes and improves in feed rating to 5 to 6 Monday through Wednesday.
Fishing Safety News: Alligator mating season is occurring now and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive and territorial. Keep children and pets away from waterways and shoreline and even swimming pool areas. Do not feed alligators and be alert at all times. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator
Prime Monthly Periods: June 12-16, weak super full moon; June 25-30, strong new moon; July 10-16, weak super full moon; July 25-31, strong new moon; August 9-14, full moon; August 24-29, new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 37.90 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. All lakes with flood control structures are currently at their annual low levels due to hurricane season, which lasts through September. Istokpoga is now twenty inches below the annual high mark of 39.50 feet.
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels has been lowered to 38.25 feet and 37.5 feet. This is in preparation for the rainy season which begins on average in June. The 9-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage.
