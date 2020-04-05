The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first full week of April gives anglers the week of the super full moon and a weather forecast which will produce a bright shining full moon each night for the next six days.
Nighttime anglers, this is your week to go fishing in the light of a very strong super full moon. The moon arrives at lunar perigee Tuesday night at 11:10 p.m. and becomes full Wednesday morning at 7:36 a.m.
The first half of the full moon week will give daytime anglers an ideal fishing wind with speeds at 12 mph or less through Tuesday. However starting Wednesday and continuing through Friday during the daytime hours, wind speeds of 15 mph or greater will prevail. The good news is each night wind speeds will be absolutely perfect for nighttime anglers.
This month’s super full moon is caused by the moon arriving at its closest orbit point to earth (perigee) eight hours and 26 minutes before the moon becomes full Wednesday morning at 7:36 a.m. The ‘super’ designation occurs when the lunar perigee occurs within 24 hours of ‘full or new’ phase positions.
It should be noted that this month’s super full moon occurs six days after the moon’s monthly ‘high’ solar interference rate and six days before the ‘low’ solar interference rate, which is why it won’t achieve a 10-rating.
“The greater the lunar interference activity of the sun’s energy into the earth’s atmosphere, the greater fish and wildlife ‘adjustment’ activity occurs on the earth’s surface.” And the greater the adjustment activity, the greater the need-to-feed. And ‘adjustment’ of physical beings is caused by electro-magnetic changes (positive ion levels change) and the subsequent weather-pattern changes which result.
Best Fishing Days: Monday through Friday the super full moon will cause fish to feed heavily during the midnight and midday periods. The sunrise and sunset periods will have few feeders needing to feed. And since every night is predicted to have a bright shining full moon, the daytime anglers will not be ‘feeling the bite,’ as a large majority of the fish populations feed heavily in the light of the super moon.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 11:27 a.m. and overhead at 11:57 p.m. and solar noon occurs at 1:27 p.m. and midnight 12 hours later. Therefore a feed rating of 6 will occur during the hours of 10 – 2. Daily both periods move later by 50 minutes and increases in feed rating by one number until Tuesday night’s super full moon when it tops-out in the 8-9 range.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 5:18 p.m. and the moonset at 5:40 a.m. and the sunset at 7:46 p.m. and the sunrise at 7:11 a.m. Therefore a feed rating of 4 during the hours of 4:30-8:30 Daily these periods move later by approximately 45 minutes and will not have an increase in feed rating as fish predominately follow the leading of the super powerful full moon effect. It is possible the rating could in fact decline by a number over the next five days or so.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 20-26, new moon, May 4-10 strong full moon, May 19-25 new moon.
New at HighlandsBassAngler.com: On the Fishing Forecast blog, where this article is published Sunday and Wednesday mornings, I’ll be providing bonus content throughout the week consisting of updated fishing information to help put more fish on your line. Also, I’ll be providing advice and facts relative to the current fishing conditions on days I believe will be better than average. And occasionally will offer special bass-fishing charter-pricing for one lucky blog reader who happens to time their visit at the right hour of the day. Appreciate clicks on the Facebook “Like” button.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy and plenty of bass photos of customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com