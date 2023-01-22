The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of January 2023, gives the Florida freshwater angler the second half of a super new moon phase, and a weather roller coaster ride of three low and high pressure systems occurring every three days. All fishing factors considered, fishing will be good on the pre-high pressure days, when pressure begins to fall. Today is one of those days. If you’re not on the water you better hurry. Oh, and unless you can handle high waves, choose the leeward side.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions for your consideration, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to 10 days.

