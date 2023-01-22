The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of January 2023, gives the Florida freshwater angler the second half of a super new moon phase, and a weather roller coaster ride of three low and high pressure systems occurring every three days. All fishing factors considered, fishing will be good on the pre-high pressure days, when pressure begins to fall. Today is one of those days. If you’re not on the water you better hurry. Oh, and unless you can handle high waves, choose the leeward side.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions for your consideration, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: The moon arrived at its furthest point out of the solar energy path three days ago, but also arrived at its closest orbit point from earth yesterday, three minutes after it became a new moon. Which means anglers will enjoy fishing during a super new moon which is at about 70 percent strength, which means it will produce a feed rating of 6 to 7 during the overhead period which today occurs at 1:37 p.m.
Weather Factors: Today a falling barometer will force fish downward. As of this morning pressure has already dropped 0.18 in hg and will drop another 0.10 in hg by this evening. And as is always the case in a Florida winter season, pressure change will reverse as a high pressure cold front arrives. As the sunset occurs this evening, pressure will rapidly climb 0.30 in hg over a 24-hour period. So if you fish on Monday fish will be moving back into shoreline shallows, however feeding activity will be weak at best, if it happens at all.
Tuesday atmospheric pressure reverses itself again as another low pressure system enters the state Tuesday afternoon. Pressure will drop 0.32 in hg over a 24-hour period. Fish will adjust downward again Tuesday night and all day Wednesday. A 20-degree cold front will follow on Thursday and Friday, causing a pressure rise of 0.30 in hg.
The wind forecast: Almost a 20-mph south wind occurs today starting in the late afternoon hours but will subside about 50 percent during the sunset, pre-front conditions will cause fish to feed at above-average rates. Monday a northwest 10-mph wind will occur followed by a12-mph east wind on Tuesday. I believe Tuesday’s overhead moon will be the start of a pre-front condition. Wednesday a 16-mph south wind will occur by the midday hours. Morning fishing should be very good Wednesday morning as pre-front condition continues to occur.
Major Solar-Lunar Periods: Today the super new moon is overhead at 1:37 p.m. and solar noon occurs at 12:36 p.m. producing a feed rating of 6 or slightly better from 12-3 p.m. However, since the water temperatures will climb during this three-hour period, fish could continue to feed until 4 p.m.
Today is also a pre-front day which means fish have been moving downward all day, feeding opportunistically as they adjust downward. A 7 rating could occur as a result. Over the next two days, the overhead moon occurs later by about an hour, but Wednesday it occurs 50 minutes later.
I also predict as the overhead moon moves into the warmest water period of the day, which is Tuesday and Wednesday, the feed rating will climb to a 7 rating. A strong southern wind of eighteen mph will make conditions challenging today, however a rapid falling barometer means fish will be forced downward, feeding heavily as they go. The effort will be worth it.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 8:12 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:16 a.m. producing a feed rating of five from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by 46 minutes and remains at the same feed rating. Today is should be noted that the barometer has been falling for the past 12 hours so expect fish to be on the move downward. It is very likely a better than 5 feed rating is occurring this morning. Wind should also be ideal for hiding the angler’s presence. Big fish could be feeding before the overhead period on outside edges of feeding areas.
The second minor solar-lunar period occurs today when the moonset happens at 7:05 p.m. and the sunset at 5:58 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 to 5 from 5-8 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by 50 minutes and remains at a 4 rating Monday through Tuesday. The second half of the week a 3 rating will occur. High winds will decline as the sun sets, producing a 10-mph southerly wind as darkness prevails.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Even though today is the day after the super new moon, and is also a day before the arrival of a high pressure 10-degree cold front, I believe Tuesday and Wednesday will produce a feed rating of 7.
Prime Monthly Periods: Jan. 22-24, last three days of weak super new moon phase; Feb. 2-7, strong full moon; Feb. 18-22. super new moon; March 4-9, full moon; March 18-24, strong new moon; April 2-8, full moon; April 16-22, new moon; May 2-8, full moon; May 16-22, new moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: During high wind fishing days, big bass feed along the outside areas of shoreline feeding grounds, which are deeper than the shoreline areas on either side. Think of the ocean shorelines where wave action is the least but has areas on both sides which have higher wave action. The area with the least wave action is the deeper section of the shoreline and it is where the water being wind-driven, returns out to sea, causing an undertow current.
The same thing occurs on lakes which have miles of open water for wind to drive water into a shoreline. The larger bass ambush heavily-fed bait fish as they adjust downward; travelling in the undertow current to the outside of shoreline vegetation. Anglers do well to cast back into the vegetation. Then retrieve their baits from root-base to root-base, slowly working the bait toward the outside edge of vegetation. Wait for the feeling of a weed dragging on the bait—the heavy feeling —and set the hook. Hopefully you know how to play a big bass in vegetation, while the boat is rocking to the music of the rolling waves.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guided charters on ‘your boat’. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. Price: $200 plus a gas and travel time, for a half day on one of 22 lakes I’ve guided on for the past 17 years. Call 863-381-8474 to plan your custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga News: Yesterday’s information from Istokpoga.info: The lake level is at 39.48 feet above sea level. The S68 spillway: Three of four gates are open flowing a combined 490 cubic feet per second. Current maximum-minimum levels: 39.50 feet and 38.50 feet feet above sea level, respectively. Note: the minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.25 feet by March 15 and the maximum level remains at 39.50 feet until April. For complete information click on the links provided at Instokpoga.info.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is an artificial bait only, bass fishing guide and has experience on 22 lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com