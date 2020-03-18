Wednesday, March 18
6 a.m. Spectator Gates Open
8:55-9:55 a.m. Practice 1 – IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Alan Jay Automotive Network 120
10:10-10:55 a.m. Practice 1 – IMSA Prototype Challenge
11:10-11:55 a.m. Practice 2 – IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Alan Jay Automotive Network 120
12:10-12:40 p.m. Practice 2 – IMSA Prototype Challenge
12:55-1:55 p.m. Free Practice 1 – FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring
2:55-3:10 p.m. Practice 3 – IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Alan Jay Automotive Network 120
3:20-3:35 p.m. Qualifying – IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 (TCR)
3:40-3:55 p.m. Qualifying – IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 (GS)
4:15-4:30 p.m. Qualifying — IMSA Prototype Challenge
4:45-5:45 p.m. Free Practice 2 – FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring
Thursday, March 19
8:50-10:20 a.m. Practice 1 – WeatherTech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts (All Classes)
10:35-11:35 a.m. Free Practice 3 – FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring
11:55 a.m.-1:40 p.m. Race – IMSA Prototype Challenge
2-2:30 p.m. Practice 2 – WeatherTech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts (GTD/LMP2 Silver/Bronze)
2:15-3:15 p.m. Practice 2 – WeatherTech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts (DPi/GTLM)
2:30-3 p.m. Practice 2 – WeatherTech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts (GTD/LMP2 All Drivers)
2:45-3:30 p.m. Pre-Race Grid Walk – IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Alan Jay Automotive Network 120
3:50-5:50 p.m. Race – Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 for the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge
6-6:20 p.m. Corvette Car Corral Parade Laps
6:25-6:45 p.m. Qualifying – FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring (LMGTE PRO & LMGTE AM)
6:55-7:15 p.m. Qualifying – FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring (LMP1 & LMP2)
7:30-9 p.m. Practice 3 – WeatherTech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring
Presented by Advance Auto Parts (All Classes)
Friday, March 20
9-9:30 a.m. Practice 4 – WeatherTech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts (All Classes)
9-10:15 a.m. FIA WEC Autograph Session – FIA WEC Paddock
9:45-10 a.m. Qualifying – Weather Tech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts (GTD/GTLM)
10:10-10:25 a.m. Qualifying – WeatherTech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts (DPi/LMP2)
10:30-10:55 a.m. Car Corral Parade Laps
10:45-11:30 a.m. WeatherTech Championship Autograph Session – WeatherTech Championship Paddock
11:10-11:40 a.m. Pre-Race Grid Walk – FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring
11:55 a.m.- 8 p.m. FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring (or 8 hours)
Saturday, March 21
8-8:20 a.m. Warm Up – WeatherTech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring
Presented by Advance Auto Parts (All Classes)
8:25-8:40 a.m. Cadillac Car Corral Parade Laps
8:40-9 a.m. Porscheplatz Car Corral Parade Laps
9:15-10:10 a.m. Pre-Race Grid Walk – WeatherTech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts
10:40 a.m.-10:40 p.m. 68th Annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts for the IMSA WeatherTech Championship