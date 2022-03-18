Today, March 18
8:55-9:10 a.m. Practice No. 4 — WeatherTech Championship
9:20-9:35 a.m. Qualifying — WeatherTech Championship
9:30 a.m. Hall of Fame seminar (Gallery of Legends, SEVEN Hotel)
9:30-10:15 a.m. WEC Cars Presented (WEC Paddock)
9:45-10:25 a.m. Qualifying — WeatherTech Championship
10:45-11:45 a.m. Autograph Session — WeatherTech Series (IMSA Paddock)
11:10-11:50 a.m. (Limited Access) Grid Walk Opening – (FIA WEC Pit road)
12-8 p.m. FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring
7:30 p.m. Sebring Bikini Contest (Fan Zone)
8 p.m. Concert – Tristan Nunez and Accelerate (Fan Zone)
9 p.m. Concert – Chase Matthew (Fan Zone)
10 p.m. Concert – Roots & Boots (Fan Zone), Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin
Saturday, March 19
9-10:10 a.m. Fan Grid Walk, HOF Inductions and Driver Introductions
5 p.m. Concert – Blackbird Anthem (Fan Zone)
7 p.m. Concert – Stonekrow (Fan Zone)
10:10 a.m.-10:10 p.m. 70th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours Of Sebring Presented By Advance Auto Parts For The IMSA WeatherTech Championship