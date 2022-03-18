Today, March 18

8:55-9:10 a.m. Practice No. 4 — WeatherTech Championship

9:20-9:35 a.m. Qualifying — WeatherTech Championship

9:30 a.m. Hall of Fame seminar (Gallery of Legends, SEVEN Hotel)

9:30-10:15 a.m. WEC Cars Presented (WEC Paddock)

9:45-10:25 a.m. Qualifying — WeatherTech Championship

10:45-11:45 a.m. Autograph Session — WeatherTech Series (IMSA Paddock)

11:10-11:50 a.m. (Limited Access) Grid Walk Opening – (FIA WEC Pit road)

12-8 p.m. FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring

7:30 p.m. Sebring Bikini Contest (Fan Zone)

8 p.m. Concert – Tristan Nunez and Accelerate (Fan Zone)

9 p.m. Concert – Chase Matthew (Fan Zone)

10 p.m. Concert – Roots & Boots (Fan Zone), Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin

Saturday, March 19

9-10:10 a.m. Fan Grid Walk, HOF Inductions and Driver Introductions

5 p.m. Concert – Blackbird Anthem (Fan Zone)

7 p.m. Concert – Stonekrow (Fan Zone)

10:10 a.m.-10:10 p.m. 70th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours Of Sebring Presented By Advance Auto Parts For The IMSA WeatherTech Championship

