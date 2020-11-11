Sebring International Raceway
The Lamborghini Super Trofeo Sebring finale doubleheader takes place Friday at Sebring with races at 9 a.m. and 3:40 p.m.
The Super Trofeo North America championship took the green flag on its 2020 calendar at Road America following a four-month delay due to the global pandemic.
Madison Snow and Bryan Sellers took the overall and Pro class win in Race 1 in the No. 16 Change Racing, Lamborghini Charlotte Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO, ahead of the No. 6 US RaceTronics, Lamborghini Beverly Hills Lamborghini driven by Jacob Eidson and Steven Aghakhani. The following day, the roles were reversed with Eidson and Aghakhani reaching the top step of the podium while Snow and Sellers finished second.
The second round of the season at VIRginia International Raceway proved stronger than ever. Steven Aghakhani and Jacob Eidson were the overall and Pro class winners in Race 1. In Race 2, Brandon Gdovic notched the overall and Pro win, driving solo in the No. 46 Precision Performance Motorsports, Lamborghini Palm Beach Huracán. Gdovic was a four-time race winner in 2019.
Snow claimed a pair of Lamborghini Super Trofeo victories in round three at the Michelin Raceway in Road Atlanta. Hot on his heels all weekend though was Precision Performance Racing’s Brandon Gdovic who ended up second in both races.
Snow has a 15-point lead over Steven Aghakhani and Jacob Eidson entering Sebring, while Corey Lewis and McKay Snow are on top of the Pro-Am standings.
Victor Gomez has a massive advantage in the Am driver standings and
Randy Sellari leads the LB Cup standings by 22 points over John Hennessy.