On Tuesday, the Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Board of Supervisors formally accepted their allocation from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) to help bolster their water and sewer system.
In total, they will receive $561,100 to address some failing infrastructure and needed upgrades to better harden their system against a storm, flood or future wave of pandemic.
However, they took exception with statements made by County Commissioner Arlene Tuck in opposition to their allocation, especially when she said that they acted improperly by using funds from their water and sewer budgets to install new irrigation at the golf course.
Sun ‘N Lake General Manager Dan Stegall said Tuesday that the district was mandated to make changes because the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFMWD) would not continue to permit their golf course irrigation at their levels of use.
Stegall said they had to lower usage by 15%-20% by installing a new system that only waters the fairway and greens, not the rough. He said the 50-year-old system was set up when no one cared how much golf courses watered.
“Now we do,” Stegall said.
A letter from Polston Engineering to the district, dated Sept. 24, 2019, states that the district had a water permit for 543,680 gallons per day (gpd) and was requesting 584,540 gpd for seeding, but was pumping 595,321 gpd from its two wells already.
The new SWFWMD permit, issued Nov. 27, 2019, allows for 584,400 gpd.
The old system was inefficient, Stegall said. Directional spraying now waters only the fairways. Green loops water only the greens and not areas around them.
The Polston letter states that the engineer and the district were in the midst of plans to improve the system, with installation to take place over the next two to three years — completed by now.
Golf course management also reported to supervisors on Tuesday that they have sown Bahia grass where they could. The drought-resistant, heat-tolerant turf requires far less water and aside from needed regular mowing in the wet season, is relatively low-maintenance compared to other ground covers.
Golf course officials told supervisors that once Bahia gets through its germination period, it will go dormant in the dry season and will “pop right back up” when it rains. Bermuda grass, in contrast, has to be watered heavily, they said.
Sun ‘N Lake was mandated to make that change by the Southwest Florida Water Management District, supervisors said. County Commissioner Scott Kirouac told supervisors that both Tuck and former commissioner Kathy Rapp were misinformed on that matter when they originally voted against Sun ‘N Lake’s request for funds.
Their initial objection was that Sun ‘N Lake had made a request after the deadline for ARPA requests, and that other entities should have had a chance at part of the $1.5 million originally given to Spring Lake Improvement District for broadband internet.
Spring Lake returned those funds when an outside company stepped up to install the network at a much more moderate cost.
Sun ‘N Lake was late getting in a request because it went through a management change at the time of the ARPA deadline.
“We didn’t feel that the residents, taxpayers, hospital and school should suffer from management changes,” Kirouac said of himself and Commissioners Chris Campbell and Kevin Roberts.
He said not every commissioner or supervisor will agree all the time, but he said they all have “got to do our research” and do their best.
Kirouac said he also appreciated the challenges Sun ‘N Lake has had trying to meet the needs for infrastructure, when costs go up and bids for work outstrip previously-budgeted funds.