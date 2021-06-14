SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake supervisors want to sign an interlocal agreement with Highlands County Government to clear debris if there’s another major hurricane.
However, they have learned there might be some changes to the agreement, given that certain municipalities may still have concerns and that certain details of the agreement might change.
That said, they voted to table the matter on Friday rather than sign the agreement, at least for now. They still have time: The current agreement comes up for renewal on Sept. 11 — which coincides with the day after Hurricane Irma struck on Sept. 10, 2017.
Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District had its share of damage from the storm, including the blowout of a water retention structure and damage to the wastewater treatment plant from fallen trees, costing hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs. Cities still had piles of debris well into the summer of 2018 and it was almost two years later that Highlands County started seeing reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the cost of picking up, hauling and processing vegetation and building rubble.
The initial debris tally from that storm, as of December 2017, equaled approximately 900,000 cubic yards. It was expected to get up to 1 million cubic yards with a price tag of $13.5 million.
One surprise for people was not that it took two years to get reimbursed, but that it didn’t take longer than that.
Last year, County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. pushed for an interlocal agreement to charge municipalities and improvement districts up to 25% of the debris removal cost, if they have the county do it, to help defray how much the county has to use in reserves for the task.
Howerton said last September that originally was the draft agreement. However, county commissioners amended the draft agreement during the Sept. 1 meeting after hearing from Sebring and Lake Placid city officials in person. The county committed approximately $15 million in county reserves up-front to collect all the storm debris in the county, then averaged an 88%-90% reimbursemnt rate from FEMA, County Administrator Randy Vosburg said at the time.
In September last year, Howerton told commissioners how FEMA looks to local agencies to do recovery efforts, but demands those entities have interlocal agreements in place if one entity does recovery efforts for several jurisdictions. After Hurricane Irma, the county stepped in to collect debris for all the municipalities because the county already had a contract signed with an outside service.
The problem, Howerton said, was that the county did not have interlocal agreements in place with the incorporated areas.
“I hesitate to say this on public record,” Howerton said at the time, “but we didn’t have an agreement in place, and that was really dangerous for us to have done because we might not have been reimbursed by FEMA.”
Luckily, FEMA did reimburse the county very well, but to prevent possible problems in the future, the county needs to have the agreement in place. Howerton wanted an agreement in place for the 2019 season, which fortunately did not have any landfalls that traveled to Highlands County. The current agreement, up for renewal, ends in September. That’s how long it took to get something in place during the 2020 storm season.
Sun ‘N Lake’s General Manager Dan Stegall suggested on Friday that they could approve an agreement with the county, provisionally, as long as he and David Schumacher — legal counsel for the improvement district — don’t have any problems with the final version.
One challenge, Schumacher said, is that between the time that district staff put out the agenda packet and the time of Friday’s meeting, the county had changed its agreement.
“I was board president when [Hurricane] Irma hit,” Supervisor Mike Gilpin said Friday. “[This agreement] went very well. I don’t care if we wait, [but] it’s very important to have an agreement, for us.”
With the current agreement still good until Sept. 11, supervisors had no problem with waiting on approving a new one, for now.