SEBRING — Supervisors for Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District haven’t yet decided what changes they want to make to goals for General Manager Tanya Cannady.
They seem to be leaning away from insisting that she take responsibility for attracting a professional golfing event to the golf course community, and more toward her being accountable and holding her staff accountable for the look of the district.
Supervisor Joe Branson said he had seen 10 local intersections with street or road signs windblown, turned or knocked down, with no apparent effort to repair them.
“We’ve got a road supervisor who should see every foot of every road in this district once a week,” Branson said. “If he’s doing that and they don’t get fixed, we’ve got the wrong man for the job.”
Branson said he wanted to see those signs fixed this month, “or we’ll talk some more about it if it’s not.”
Supervisor Raymond “Ray” Brooks said getting the Professional Golf Association to Sun ‘N Lake is a “nice goal, but I don’t think it will happen.”
He preferred to say she would work to increase the number of outside events.
“That to me is a realistic goal,” Brooks said.
Supervisor Craig Herrick said Cannady can’t secure an event, but can work with the county and chambers of commerce to put something together.
“Each of these objectives has to be measurable,” Herrick said. “If [she] can’t secure the event, she’ll fail on that objective.”
Supervisor Neal Hotelling, board president, said he didn’t want to have PGA and Sun ‘N Lake Golf Course officials negotiating without her there.
“That is my impetus in putting it in there,” Hotelling said.
Brooks asked about another goal for a utility master plan. Cannady said she’s received a proposal from Craig A. Smith & Associates engineering firm to prepare a master plan if she wants to secure a state revolving fund loan for future water lines.
Brooks said he’d want that plan brought to the Board of Supervisors. Cannady said she would. All she has right now is a proposal to draw up one.
“I know that a community master plan may not be feasible,” Cannady said. “As soon as I know about that, I will let you know.”
Brooks said he would like to have Cannady present the budget, not department directors.
“In my mind, they should not be presenting the budget. You should. It’s all yours. You’re district manager,” Brooks said.
Hotelling said he had no problem with being more specific, but was sure Cannady had gone over the budget thoroughly with staff.
If supervisors want to be sure she communicates with residents on budget matters, they could do that.
“[We’re spending] $11 million a year,” Brooks said to Cannady. “Someone needs to be accountable. In your position, that would be you.”
Along the lines of communication, supervisors said they want Cannady to review and approve all communications and publications before release.
One sore point was word from the Golf Committee to require two people per cart over the summer before that rule was reviewed and approved by supervisors.
“There seems to be a lot of stuff that you don’t know about,” Supervisor Mike Gilpin said. “Stuff comes out and I can’t believe you don’t know about it.”
It should come from her or the board first, he said.
Branson said it may just be a personality issue of Golf Committee members talking to “followers” about a rule being enacted when it’s only suggested or discussed.
People started talking about having two per cart before he heard official word, Branson said, and the source had no authority to enact that rule.
“How [such statements] get to our ears is sometimes something we don’t have any control over,” Branson said.
Supervisors also discussed a goal they have for Cannady to bring in development and market the district. Sun ‘N Lake resident Larry Bertetto said “nothing’s happened” in that vein for five years, at least, and asked if she should or shouldn’t be held responsible for not having people who will make the district grow.
He said aesthetics is part of the problem. He recalls nice trees on Ponce de Leon Boulevard 20 years ago.
“Now some places look like ‘dog patch,’ and you want to get somebody come in here and have that?” Bertetto asked. “You’re not going to succeed until you clean up the place.”
When asked by Brooks when she would return with updates to her job description, Cannady suggested November.
Brooks said he thought the first November meeting would be good.