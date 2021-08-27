SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake supervisors have the special improvement district’s assessments on their agenda this morning.
The proposed assessments don’t appear to have changed since last year, except for a 4% increase across the board, said Financial Officer Omar DeJesus.
Currently, the district will assess unimproved vacant land at $146 per lot, and $364 per lot if it fronts on a road and/or drainage, according to the published notice on Aug. 18. Open acreage will be assessed based on the equivalent of a 3.5-lot segment.
Single-family, condo, multi-family and time-share units will be assessed at $728 each. Those with additional lots on a golf course will be $73 more.
The notice states that retirement homes will be assessed at $400 per room. Stores will be assessed at $173 per equivalent unit, or ELU; community shopping at $954 per ELU; multi-story non-professional buildings at $823 per ELU, and professional buildings at $1,332 per ELU.
DeJesus explained the commercial buildings are assessed by the number of separate entities in the building, or an ELU. A strip mall/shopping plaza would be assessed for the number of stores, not the number of buildings, he said.
Financial institutions, the notice states, will be assessed at $735 per ELU, vehicle sales at $764 per ELU, park and mobile home lots at $539 per ELU, and golf courses at $539 per ELU.
Hotels will pay $400 per room and mixed-use developments will pay $400 per room. Light manufacturing will be assessed $713 per unit. Churches will be assessed at $677 per unit, but would pay 25% of the approved rate, the notice states.
Utilities will be assessed at $320 per unit, warehousing and distributing at $939 per unit, industrial storage at $539 per unit, private schools at $604 per unit and private hospitals at $400 per unit.
The Tanglewood Special Purpose User Rate will be $851 per acre, the notice states.
There are 4,000 water meters with an estimated 3.5 people per meter, DeJesus said, resulting in approximately 14,000 people in the district, by estimate.
DeJesus said there also was a 5% across-the-board increase in golf rates, for those who are members or users of the course. Supervisors have that item on their agenda today, also.
And, on the agenda is a job description for the general manager’s position for the district, currently being held by Dan Stegall, who has served in the position since former general manager Tanya Cannady took a job with the county.